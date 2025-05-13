Atlanta United missing 3 starters for Austin

Atlanta United will be without three starters when it plays at Austin on Wednesday.

Fullbacks Brooks Lennon (hamstring) and Pedro Amador (adductor), and centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps), were listed as out on the team’s injury report on Tuesday.

Amador should and Lennon could return for Saturday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gregersen’s injury appears to have a longer recovery time.