Atlanta United missing 3 starters for Austin

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 during the match against the Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 3, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United will be without three starters when it plays at Austin on Wednesday.

Fullbacks Brooks Lennon (hamstring) and Pedro Amador (adductor), and centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps), were listed as out on the team’s injury report on Tuesday.

Amador should and Lennon could return for Saturday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gregersen’s injury appears to have a longer recovery time.

Amador has been limited to just seven matches this season because of injuries. He has created nine chances. Ronald Hernandez played at left wingback in Amador’s place last week. Dominik Chong Qui is also a possibility.

Lennon has appeared in nine matches this season. He has two assists and 12 chances created. Hernandez or Matthew Edwards could replace Lennon.

Gregersen has appeared in eight matches. Luis Abram or Noah Cobb could replace Gregersen.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila (left), here during the season opener in February, says it's on each player to say to himself: "… what are we going to do and what I’m going to do for the team to get better?” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Deila: Atlanta United must start with small things and work from there

Atlanta United is seven points behind the last MLS playoff team in the East heading into Wednesday's game at Austin

58m ago

