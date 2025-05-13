Atlanta United missing 3 starters for Austin

Atlanta United will be without three starters when it plays at Austin on Wednesday.
Fullbacks Brooks Lennon (hamstring) and Pedro Amador (adductor), and centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps), were listed as out on the team’s injury report on Tuesday.
Amador should and Lennon could return for Saturday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gregersen’s injury appears to have a longer recovery time.
Amador has been limited to just seven matches this season because of injuries. He has created nine chances. Ronald Hernandez played at left wingback in Amador’s place last week. Dominik Chong Qui is also a possibility.
Lennon has appeared in nine matches this season. He has two assists and 12 chances created. Hernandez or Matthew Edwards could replace Lennon.
Gregersen has appeared in eight matches. Luis Abram or Noah Cobb could replace Gregersen.
