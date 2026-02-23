AJC Varsity Girls basketball rankings: 2 new No. 1 teams seek first state championships (Jason Getz/AJC)

Milton and Bremen, two programs seeking their first state championships, will enter the Georgia High School Association girls basketball state tournament as the favorites after winning their region tournaments last week and moving to No. 1 in this week’s high school girls basketball rankings. Milton (23-4) of Class 5A won the Region 7 tournament with victories over Gainesville and Seckinger by an average of 25 points. The Eagles moved up from No. 2 after then-No. 1 River Ridge, the defending state champion, lost to Sequoyah in the Region 6 final. Milton lost to River Ridge in the state semifinals last year and has never reached a championship game.

Milton has won 16 of its past 17 games, the only loss coming against Class 6A No. 3 Buford, 67-61 on Feb. 12. RELATED GHSA girls basketball state tournament first-round matchups Bremen (24-2) of Class A Division I climbed from No. 3 after the previous top two teams, Putnam County and defending state champion Fannin County, lost in the finals of their region tournaments. Bremen defeated Temple and Model by an average of 23 points to capture the Region 6 title. The Blue Devils were eliminated in the second round of the state tournament last year and have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Two other teams that remained No. 1 for another week also are seeking their first state championships. North Paulding of Class 6A finished as the runner-up in its first trip to the finals in 2024. Class 3A No. 1 Luella was a state runner-up in 2022. The other No. 1 teams entering the state playoffs are Marist of Class 4A, Josey of 2A, Wilcox County of A Division II and Hebron Christian in 3A-A Private.

Hebron Christian is seeking its fourth championship in six seasons, and Marist is attempting to win its third in five years. Josey has won two state titles, most recently in 2021. Wilcox County is the only defending champion ranked No. 1 entering the playoffs.

The 56 region tournaments went mostly as expected this year, as 43 teams that were ranked last week won region titles. Twenty-six more lost in the region finals, and 10 lost in the semifinals. Only one of the 80 ranked teams failed to reach the semifinals. The state tournament begins Tuesday, although some first-round games will be Wednesday. Champions will be crowned in eight classifications March 11-14 in Macon. Class 6A North Paulding (25-2) Newton (21-5) Buford (26-1) Carrollton (24-3) Archer (21-6) Westlake (24-3) Campbell (22-5) Marietta (21-5) Hillgrove (21-6) Lowndes (23-3) Class 5A Milton (23-4) River Ridge (20-7) Bradwell Institute (26-0) Woodward Academy (22-4) Hughes (23-4) Creekview (22-5) New Manchester (23-4) Sequoyah (18-10) Morrow (20-6) Coffee (25-2) Class 4A Marist (25-2) Kell (21-5) North Oconee (21-6) Creekside (19-8) Dalton (24-3) Cartersville (21-5) Southwest DeKalb (22-6) Jones County (22-5) Warner Robins (22-3) Starr’s Mill (24-3)