Business PreCheck remains in use at Atlanta; to be evaluated on ‘case by case basis’ The statement comes after a DHS announcement late Saturday that PreCheck would be suspended as of 6 a.m. Sunday. TSA PreCheck lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remain operational Sunday, as they were in this photo from Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Transportation Security Administration PreCheck’s expedited airport security lanes remained “operational with no change for the traveling public” at all airports, including Atlanta, as of mid-Sunday morning, an agency spokesperson said. “As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly.”

RELATED As Delta’s first Black flight attendants, they were ready for social change The statement came after a sudden news release from the Department of Homeland Security late Saturday that all TSA PreCheck and Global Entry lanes would be closed as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Travelers across the country, including in Atlanta, posted on social media early Sunday morning in surprise that PreCheck lanes seemed to still be operational despite the announcement. The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers, who have paid extra for the privilege, through security and processing lines. However, all courtesy escorts for VIP travelers, like members of Congress, have indeed been suspended, the spokesperson confirmed.

RELATED New restaurants coming to Atlanta airport and more from the metro dining scene Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to an AJC query about the status of Global Entry.