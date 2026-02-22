Business

PreCheck remains in use at Atlanta; to be evaluated on ‘case by case basis’

The statement comes after a DHS announcement late Saturday that PreCheck would be suspended as of 6 a.m. Sunday.
TSA PreCheck lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remain operational Sunday, as they were in this photo from Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
TSA PreCheck lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remain operational Sunday, as they were in this photo from Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

The Transportation Security Administration PreCheck’s expedited airport security lanes remained “operational with no change for the traveling public” at all airports, including Atlanta, as of mid-Sunday morning, an agency spokesperson said.

“As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly.”

RELATED
As Delta’s first Black flight attendants, they were ready for social change

The statement came after a sudden news release from the Department of Homeland Security late Saturday that all TSA PreCheck and Global Entry lanes would be closed as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Travelers across the country, including in Atlanta, posted on social media early Sunday morning in surprise that PreCheck lanes seemed to still be operational despite the announcement.

The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers, who have paid extra for the privilege, through security and processing lines.

However, all courtesy escorts for VIP travelers, like members of Congress, have indeed been suspended, the spokesperson confirmed.

RELATED
New restaurants coming to Atlanta airport and more from the metro dining scene

Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to an AJC query about the status of Global Entry.

That expedited international arrival and border crossing program for registered citizens and permanent residents features usage of an automated facial recognition kiosk instead of extended vetting by a CBP officer.

A partial government shutdown has left essential employees at DHS and agencies, including TSA and CBP, working without pay since last weekend.

Officers will receive their first partial paycheck March 4.

The shutdown came 12 weeks after fall’s 43-day funding lapse, but during that time DHS did not suspend PreCheck or Global Entry.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

The Latest

Trump visits North Georgia today but has eyes on Atlanta

Trump’s tariffs were struck down. Georgia businesses wonder what’s next.

Japan trade deal to bring $600M ‘diamond grit’ factory to Georgia

Southern earns $4.3 billion in ‘transformative’ year

Keep Reading

TSA says PreCheck still operational after previous announcement of suspension during funding fight

15m ago

No clear path to ending the partial government shutdown as lawmakers dig in over DHS oversight

TSA officers working without pay during latest government shutdown

Featured

AAJC 041323 Beer town

A bill could affect Georgia’s craft beer industry, plus more Atlanta dining news

Jurors get first look inside Apalachee shooting suspect’s life at home

Staffing crisis may require cap on Fulton’s jail population, report says