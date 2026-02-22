PreCheck remains in use at Atlanta; to be evaluated on ‘case by case basis’

The Transportation Security Administration PreCheck’s expedited airport security lanes remained “operational with no change for the traveling public” at all airports, including Atlanta, as of mid-Sunday morning, an agency spokesperson said.
“As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly.”
The statement came after a sudden news release from the Department of Homeland Security late Saturday that all TSA PreCheck and Global Entry lanes would be closed as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Travelers across the country, including in Atlanta, posted on social media early Sunday morning in surprise that PreCheck lanes seemed to still be operational despite the announcement.
The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers, who have paid extra for the privilege, through security and processing lines.
However, all courtesy escorts for VIP travelers, like members of Congress, have indeed been suspended, the spokesperson confirmed.
Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to an AJC query about the status of Global Entry.
That expedited international arrival and border crossing program for registered citizens and permanent residents features usage of an automated facial recognition kiosk instead of extended vetting by a CBP officer.
A partial government shutdown has left essential employees at DHS and agencies, including TSA and CBP, working without pay since last weekend.
Officers will receive their first partial paycheck March 4.
The shutdown came 12 weeks after fall’s 43-day funding lapse, but during that time DHS did not suspend PreCheck or Global Entry.