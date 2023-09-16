Kennesaw North Cobb Christian records thin win against Atlanta Therrell

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian finally found a way to top Atlanta Therrell 21-14 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian jumped in front of Atlanta Therrell 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers moved a narrow margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta Therrell squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Atlanta Therrell faced off against Decatur Towers and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on Peachtree Corners Wesleyan on Sept. 1 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

