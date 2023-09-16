Kennesaw North Cobb Christian records thin win against Atlanta Therrell

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian finally found a way to top Atlanta Therrell 21-14 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian jumped in front of Atlanta Therrell 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers moved a narrow margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta Therrell squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Atlanta Therrell faced off against Decatur Towers and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on Peachtree Corners Wesleyan on Sept. 1 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges7h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
8h ago

Georgia state revenue drops in August with big decline in income taxes
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
9h ago

Credit: AP

AJC PHOTOS
Braves open series with Marlins
5h ago
The Latest

milledgeville John Milledge sprints past St. Simons Island Frederica
1h ago
Woodbury Flint River secures a win over Atlanta McNair
1h ago
Winder-Barrow records thin win against Loganville
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Week 5 Georgia high school football scoreboard
1h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top