GHSA basketball state championship live updates: Here’s the latest from Macon

Wheeler's Colben Landrew makes a layup against McEachern during a GHSA Class 6A semifinal playoff game Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

AJC Varsity will be in Macon for the finals and will provide live updates, including scores and notable moments.

MACON — Sixteen Georgia high school basketball teams will be crowned state champions over the next four days at the Macon Coliseum.

Several programs are shooting for their first state title, while others aim to further establish themselves as statewide powerhouses.