GHSA basketball state championship live updates: Here’s the latest from Macon

MACON — Sixteen Georgia high school basketball teams will be crowned state champions over the next four days at the Macon Coliseum.
Several programs are shooting for their first state title, while others aim to further establish themselves as statewide powerhouses.
AJC Varsity will be in Macon for the finals and will provide live updates, including scores and notable moments.
Here is the schedule from Wednesday afternoon until Saturday night.
GHSA basketball state championships schedule
Wednesday
- 1 p.m. — Class 3A-A Private girls: Hebron Christian vs. Holy Innocents’
- 3 p.m. — Class 3A-A Private boys: Darlington vs. Holy Innocents’
- 4:45 p.m. — Boy’s 3-Point Contest
- 5:30 p.m. — Class 3A girls: Sandy Creek vs. Heritage-Catoosa
- 7:30 p.m. — Class 3A boys: Harlem vs. Cross Creek