AJC Varsity

GHSA basketball state championship live updates: Here’s the latest from Macon

AJC Varsity will be in Macon for the finals and will provide live updates, including scores and notable moments.
Wheeler's Colben Landrew makes a layup against McEachern during a GHSA Class 6A semifinal playoff game Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Wheeler's Colben Landrew makes a layup against McEachern during a GHSA Class 6A semifinal playoff game Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
19 minutes ago

MACON — Sixteen Georgia high school basketball teams will be crowned state champions over the next four days at the Macon Coliseum.

Several programs are shooting for their first state title, while others aim to further establish themselves as statewide powerhouses.

AJC Varsity will be in Macon for the finals and will provide live updates, including scores and notable moments.

Here is the schedule from Wednesday afternoon until Saturday night.

GHSA basketball state championships schedule

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Live updates from the state championships in Macon

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

Noah Parker by Jeff Sentell 100425a
BULLDOGS

Georgia RB commitment from Macon County makes telling recruiting decision

AJC VARSITY

12 basketball teams chase 1st state championships; 2 seek 1st title in any sport

AJC VARSITY

GHSA fines 3 schools $2,000 apiece for failing to report basketball scores

Keep Reading

GHSA basketball state championships: Full schedule, livestream and TV info

2 defending champs eliminated from state playoffs, 6 teams reach 1st finals

GHSA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups

Featured

Jason Hughes

Beloved teacher’s death highlights need for prosecutor discretion, lawyers say

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Rick Jackson sues Burt Jones for defamation amid heated governor’s race

How short-term rental investors took over a historic Atlanta high-rise