Fever defeat Dream to even series, 77-60

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) cuts between Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy (5) and forward Brianna Turner (11) in the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC
Updated 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Dream had a chance to close out their first-round series and secure extra rest before the WNBA semifinals. Instead, the Indiana Fever seized control from the opening tip and never relented, riding the energy of a red-clad home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Fever outscored Atlanta 42-31 in the second half Tuesday night and rolled to a 77-60 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three series.
With the loss, the Dream head back to Atlanta for a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.
Turning point in the Dream’s loss
The Dream entered the fourth quarter hoping to rally, but Indiana quickly ended any chance of a comeback. The Fever stretched a 7-0 run into a 15-0 burst, capped by an Odyssey Sims 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 67-44. Indiana built its advantage to as many as 24 points.
With 6:09 remaining, Dream coach Karl Smesko pulled Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, signaling the game was out of reach. Te-Hina Paopao provided a spark off the bench with 11 points, but the game was already out of reach as the Fever closed the victory.
Both teams traded baskets early in the third quarter, but Indiana maintained a five-point edge. The Dream cut the deficit to three when Howard found Naz Hillmon for a layup midway through the frame. But momentum shifted quickly. Aliyah Boston drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Kelsey Mitchell followed as the Fever ripped off a 7-0 run to go up 47-37, forcing Smesko to call timeout.
Indiana’s surge continued, as Boston muscled in a basket inside, and Shey Peddy turned a Hillmon turnover into an assist on a 3-pointer from Lexie Hull on the left wing that brought fans to their feet. The Fever closed the quarter firmly in control with a 62-44 lead.
What’s next for the Dream?
The Dream will return to action at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday when they host a deciding Game 3 at Gateway Center Arena.