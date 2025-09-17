Fever defeat Dream to even series, 77-60

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) cuts between Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy (5) and forward Brianna Turner (11) in the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Fever outscored Atlanta 42-31 in the second half Tuesday night and rolled to a 77-60 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three series.

The Atlanta Dream had a chance to close out their first-round series and secure extra rest before the WNBA semifinals. Instead, the Indiana Fever seized control from the opening tip and never relented, riding the energy of a red-clad home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With the loss, the Dream head back to Atlanta for a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.

Turning point in the Dream’s loss

The Dream entered the fourth quarter hoping to rally, but Indiana quickly ended any chance of a comeback. The Fever stretched a 7-0 run into a 15-0 burst, capped by an Odyssey Sims 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 67-44. Indiana built its advantage to as many as 24 points.

With 6:09 remaining, Dream coach Karl Smesko pulled Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, signaling the game was out of reach. Te-Hina Paopao provided a spark off the bench with 11 points, but the game was already out of reach as the Fever closed the victory.

Both teams traded baskets early in the third quarter, but Indiana maintained a five-point edge. The Dream cut the deficit to three when Howard found Naz Hillmon for a layup midway through the frame. But momentum shifted quickly. Aliyah Boston drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Kelsey Mitchell followed as the Fever ripped off a 7-0 run to go up 47-37, forcing Smesko to call timeout.