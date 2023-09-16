Kennesaw Harrison takes down Kennesaw Mountain

Kennesaw Harrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 31-7 win against Kennesaw Mountain in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Kennesaw Harrison jumped in front of Kennesaw Mountain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hoyas’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hoyas held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Kennesaw Mountain and Kennesaw Harrison played in a 45-23 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Dallas Paulding County and Kennesaw Mountain took on Dallas North Paulding on Sept. 1 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.