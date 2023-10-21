Commerce scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Elberton Elbert County

Commerce opened with a 21-7 advantage over Elberton Elbert County through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Commerce stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Commerce squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Commerce High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Mableton Whitefield and Commerce took on Social Circle on Oct. 6 at Commerce High School.

