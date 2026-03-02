GHSA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchups

Berths in this weekend’s state semifinals are on the line.

The eight remaining high school girls basketball teams in each of the state’s eight classifications will go head-to-head this week in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association state tournament.

Girls games are scheduled for Tuesday and boys games are set for Wednesday, although the GHSA allows schools the flexibility to alter the schedule, if necessary.