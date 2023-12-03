No help for Bulldogs: Michigan and FSU both win, stay unbeaten

Georgia’s path to the College Football Playoff got long, difficult and perhaps impassable Saturday night when two other teams positioning for the only four playoff spots won their conference championship games and stayed unbeaten.

Michigan beat Iowa 26-0 for the Big Ten championship and Florida State edged Louisville 16-6 for the ACC title. Both Michigan and FSU are 13-0 while Georgia is 12-1. Washington, also 13-0, won the Pac-12 title Friday night. Georgia lost to No. 8 Alabama, which is also 12-1, in the SEC title game earlier Saturday. Texas is 12-1 too and won the Big 12 title, but it beat Alabama this season.

No Power Five team has ever gone unbeaten, won its conference title and failed to make the playoff.