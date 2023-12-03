Alabama takes SEC crown back, awaits College Football Playoff fate

Explore More AJC coverage of the SEC Championship game

“I know you’re going to ask me, so I might as well get to it,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his opening remarks in his postgame press conference. “The message that I would send (to the CFP committee) is: We won the SEC. We beat the No. 1 team in the country, which everybody on the committee thought was the No. 1 team in the country. They’d won 29 straight games.

“So if we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly. If you really want the four best teams to compete, the four most deserving teams that have progressed throughout the season …”

In early September, Alabama infamously lost at home to Texas 34-24. This is a much improved Crimson Tide team now – as Saturday illustrated – but that loss is on the resume nonetheless.

Saban, addressing the topic, continued: “We’re not the same team that we were when we played Texas. We’re not the same team as when we played South Florida (and struggled in an ugly win a week later). So I don’t think we should be considered as that team right now. I think people should look at the whole body of work in terms of what the team was able to accomplish and what they were able to do. I think this team is one of the four best teams and one of the teams that’s deserving to be in the playoff.”

In the final season of the four-team playoff – it’s expanding to 12 next season – the best four have never been murkier. Consider that Texas beat Alabama and finished as a one-loss Big 12 champion. The Longhorns would argue they should be above Alabama in any scenario with a head-to-head win in Tuscaloosa.

Of course, some have argued the committee could view Alabama’s case as so strong that it doesn’t require a direct comparison with Texas. Others would oppose that, still prioritizing head-to-head. Alabama has four wins over current Top 25 teams, equaled by only undefeated Washington.

The Tide will emphasize Saturday’s win, which might’ve passed Texas’ victory over Alabama as the top win of the year.

“We beat the No. 1 team,” Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “What do you consider us? … We beat the best team in the nation, so what do y’all consider us?”

Here’s what is crystal clear: Alabama reigns supreme in the SEC again. This might be the best coaching job of Saban’s legendary career. It wasn’t one of his more talented teams. His quarterback and offensive line were messes two months ago. The Tide suffered that early home loss, benched Milroe, and followed with an uninspiring win (USF). Just one week ago, Alabama needed a fourth-and-31 touchdown to escape Auburn.

Georgia was understandably favored in this SEC Championship game. Check the rosters, and most would agree Georgia has better talent. Check the stats, Georgia had the advantage again. The Bulldogs had won 29 consecutive games since losing to Alabama in this very game two years ago.

Let Saturday reiterate the lesson everyone should’ve learned by now: There’s no greater advantage than Saban, who’s 11-1 in SEC Championship games while also winning 17 consecutive games in Atlanta. Georgia got him in January 2022 to capture the national championship, but coach Kirby Smart is now 1-5 against his mentor overall.

The Tide fell behind 7-0 after two possessions Saturday; they never trailed again. Alabama maintained a 10-point for much of the afternoon. Even as Georgia trimmed into it, momentum never truly felt in Georgia’s favor (despite the Bulldogs ultimately outgaining the Tide). This was Alabama’s 79th consecutive win when leading by double digits, the longest such streak in the FBS.

Alabama hounded Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who diehards might remember once committed to play for the Tide. The splendid offense led by Beck and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo looked out of sorts at times, certainly until Georgia’s 14-point fourth quarter that helped it keep pace. Georgia was converting nearly 57% on third downs entering the game. It went 4-for-12 in that category against Alabama.

Milroe has improved leaps and bounds since September, but Saturday wasn’t his finest showing as a passer. He was 13-for-23 passing for 192 yards and held onto the ball too long on some sacks. His legs, however, were invaluable. He constantly extended plays and had two big runs to drain the clock on the final possession.

If Michigan defeats Iowa on Saturday night, it should be the No. 1 seed, courtesy of Alabama’s victory. Undefeated Pac-12 champion Washington likely will take the No. 2 seed. The next two spots will be debated: To-this-point unbeaten Florida State, which faced Louisville in the ACC Championship game Saturday night, but is down starting quarterback Jordan Travis and his backup Tate Rodemaker, plus Alabama and Texas. Georgia (and even Ohio State) will argue too, though that’s a tougher case.

It’s possible Alabama misses. It would be the first time an SEC team failed to qualify for the four-team playoff. Everyone who follows the sport would probably agree, though, that feels unlikely.

“I’ve disagreed with (the committee) before,” Saban said. “I disagreed last year (when two-loss Alabama missed the CFP). I respect them. I know they have a tough job. I know there are a lot of good teams. But I’m just speaking up for our guys on our team who have busted their butt all year long to accomplish what they’ve accomplished. I think that needs to be recognized.”

Come Sunday, Alabama will learn its fate.