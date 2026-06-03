Georgia Bulldogs Recent transfer and former Olympic alternate has a big dream for UGA gymnastics UGA gymnastics landed top transfer and Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson from Arkansas. Arkansas gymnast Joscelyn Roberson competes on the beam during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Auburn on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Michael Woods/AP)

By Hunter DeLauder 12 minutes ago Share

Joscelyn Roberson made headlines across the college gymnastics world when she chose Georgia as her new home after spending the previous two years at Arkansas. Now, the soon-to-be junior and 2024 Team USA Olympic alternate has plans of turning UGA gymnastics into a superpower, drawing enthusiasm similar to the school’s most prominent sport.

“I do believe that gymnastics will be the football of women’s sports,” Roberson said confidently. While GymDogs meets are already a hot ticket in Athens, Roberson’s vision is to bring the summer Olympic fanbase of U.S gymnastics to the NCAA ranks. Interest in the sport typically peaks during the Olympics. The 2024 Olympic women’s gymnastics team final averaged 12.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, more than any single game of the 2024 NBA Finals or the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, per Yahoo Sports.

Meanwhile, the 2026 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship finals averaged around 1.1 million viewers. Standard regular-season meets across all ESPN platforms this season averaged between 200,000-300,000 live viewers, according to Sports Business Journal.

“The goal is going to be to bring those fans in every single year,” Roberson said. “Not just the Olympic year, and show them that NCAA gymnastics is just as fun and just as exciting and competitive as the Olympics.” Roberson, who was an alternate for the gold medal winning 2024 team that included Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Suni Lee, had an established relationship with Georgia coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and associate head coach Laurent Landi, having trained with the Landis at World Champions Centre in Houston three years prior. Joscelyn Roberson (left), Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong (right) smile after they were named to the 2024 Olympic team at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Roberson announced on April 27 that she would be entering the transfer portal after a stellar two years at Arkansas, including 23 scores of 9.900 or better and getting the Razorbacks back to the NCAA Championships this year for the first time since 2024. The Texarkana, Texas, native also became the first athlete to execute the most difficult collegiate vault in NCAA action, the Mustafina — named after Russian gymnast Aliya Mustafina — where she scored a 9.775 against Missouri during the 2026 campaign.

Despite the success, Roberson found herself wanting a change. “The whole week of me trying to transfer was crazy, because Arkansas didn’t want to let me go,” Roberson said. “ … I finally put my foot down, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry, but I have to try and make my situation better for myself.’ That’s when I realized how bad my mental health had been at Arkansas.” She described the situation as like “trying to fit a square into a circle,” and immediately felt a sense of relief when she declared for the portal. After taking visits to schools, she narrowed her final choices to UCLA, Florida and Georgia. On May 21, she announced that she would be a Bulldog.