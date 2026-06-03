Charges against former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch dismissed

Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Branch was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 79 pick in April.

Branch was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 79 pick in April.

Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, had misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets — prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement official dropped.

“After reviewing all evidence, including videos, and discussing the case with us, the State agreed to dismiss all charges against Mr. Branch yesterday,” Stephens said in a statement. “Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested. We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name restored.”

Branch was arrested April 19 and posted bond the same day. The arrest occurred days before the 2026 NFL draft. Branch was chosen by the Falcons with the No. 79 pick.

“They know who I am as a person and the character that I hold myself of,” Branch said of the arrest after being drafted. “And I think that that was pretty much self-explanatory, given the report and everything.”

Branch spent one season in Athens after transferring in from Southern Cal. He caught a school-record 81 passes, while finishing with 811 yards and six touchdowns last season.