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Charges against former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch dismissed

Branch was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 79 pick in April.
Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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53 minutes ago

Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, had misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets — prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement official dropped.

Branch’s lawyer, Kim Stephens, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Athens-Clarke County solicitor general Will Fleenor officially dropped the charges Tuesday.

“After reviewing all evidence, including videos, and discussing the case with us, the State agreed to dismiss all charges against Mr. Branch yesterday,” Stephens said in a statement. “Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested. We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name restored.”

Branch was arrested April 19 and posted bond the same day. The arrest occurred days before the 2026 NFL draft. Branch was chosen by the Falcons with the No. 79 pick.

“They know who I am as a person and the character that I hold myself of,” Branch said of the arrest after being drafted. “And I think that that was pretty much self-explanatory, given the report and everything.”

Branch spent one season in Athens after transferring in from Southern Cal. He caught a school-record 81 passes, while finishing with 811 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Branch’s arrest occurred after a fight had broken out a bar in Athens. A police officer had asked Branch to move from the sidewalk and that if he did not, he would be issued a citation.

The arrest report said that Branch “smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

Branch’s brother Zion is a senior safety at Georgia.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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