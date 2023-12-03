Every Dawg has its day, but Saturday wasn’t it for the Bulldogs

Current UGA students may not have had the years of loss to Alabama head coach Nick Saban behind them, but the loss stung nonetheless.

“I’m afraid what I say may not be very nice,” said Sam Capps, a sophomore from Augusta. “But I don’t feel real good right now.”

An even younger fan didn’t hold back.

“I felt sad, mad, and I wanted to punch Nick Saban in the face,” said Shep Johnson, 10, of Atlanta.

As if the loss itself wasn’t bad enough, fans were also worried that Alabama might make its way into the national championship playoffs instead of Georgia.

“I am so disappointed,” said Lu Ann Parker, 62, of Peachtree City. “I just hope that if the playoff committee does not choose Georgia, then they don’t choose Alabama and they give a spot to Texas instead.”

As the loss sank in, some fans managed to be grateful that the Bulldogs have had such a remarkable winning streak.

“You know you can’t win all the time,” said Nancy Holton, 70, of Bishop.” I really hate it when Georgia plays and wins by 30 and 40 points, but tonight was a great game. They did their best. I’m proud of them.”