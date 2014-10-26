Hey, it’s AJ Willingham filling in for Tyler. You may remember me as the AJC’s resident Washington Nationals fan. What a miserable little series we’re having in Atlanta! Oh well, at least we can be miserable together.

THE FALCONS GO GLOBAL

We’re getting a record seven international NFL games for the 2025 season, and look, the Falcons get a new field trip!

The Falcons will face the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Nov. 9.

🇩🇪 Side note: You know that weird experience when you see something familiar in a place it absolutely shouldn’t be? While I was visiting Munich in 2018, I noticed a bar that gave off an unusual vibe. People were ... I can’t explain it, they were cheering in a certain way. As I got closer, I noticed a suspicious amount of red and black.

Brethren, imagine my surprise when I saw it was a bar full of people rooting for the Atlanta Falcons.

It wasn’t the only time that trip I saw some Falcons rep. Germany is famous for its Christmas markets (I know we love a good drink here at Sports Daily, so the warm spiced Glühwein is a must), and I happened on multiple stalls selling Atlanta-themed wares. Sadly, no Falcons beer steins. A girl can dream.

The German connection:

The Falcons (and the Colts) have international marketing rights in Germany, granted by the NFL in 2023 as part of the Global Markets Program.

The NFL has played three games in Germany; in Frankfurt and Munich.

This is the first game to be played in Berlin, making the Falcons a part of international history.

There’s a larger cultural exchange: Mercedes-Benz and Delta, for instance, have large strongholds in Germany.

The Falcons have a German mascot! Yes. His name is Fritz. Be not afraid.

🇩🇪 READ MORE: What the AJC’s D. Led had to say when the Falcons scored Germany in 2023

MORE NFL ABROAD

The 2025 NFL international slate includes more firsts, plus plenty of games in America 1.0 (also known as London).

🇬🇧 LONDON

Minnesota Vikings v. Cleveland Browns, Oct. 5

Denver Broncos v. New York Jets, Oct. 12

Los Angeles Rams v. London (excuse me, Jacksonville) Jaguars, Oct. 19

🇮🇪 DUBLIN

Minnesota Vikings v. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 28

🇪🇸 MADRID

Washington Commanders v. Miami Dolphins, Nov. 16

🇧🇷 SAO PAULO

Los Angeles Chargers v. Mystery Team to Be Named Soon, Sept. 5

🌍 READ MORE: A closer look at the NFL’s 2025 international games

GIANNIS TO THE NEST?

The Milwaukee Bucks made an ignominious exit from the NBA Playoffs, and it might be time for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to move on.

The AJC’s Michael Cunningham believes it’s time for a bold move from the Atlanta Hawks — to go all-in and try to land him.

READ MORE: Why the score could outweigh the risks

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ...

🏃🏾‍♀️ Women’s sports is where it’s at. A new AP poll finds about 3 in 10 U.S. adults follow women’s sports at least “somewhat” closely.

🏈 Georgia is among the finalists for commitment from the country’s top offensive tackle. Here is what you need to know about Jackson Cantwell.

⚽ Atlanta United has gone six matches without a win — and scored one goal or less in all of those games. Changes are afoot. (Haha get it? A foot.)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When you're losing football games, then you look for answers. - Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila.

