NFL's record seven international games features back-to-back games for Vikings in Dublin and London

The Vikings are 8-0 in international games, including 4-0 in the regular season. The Vikings and Browns also played in London in 2017, the last time the Vikings were scheduled to visit Cleveland. That means they’re going to go 24 years between trips to Cleveland, with the next on in 2033.

The matchups were revealed on Tuesday by the NFL, the second in a series of announcements of notable games on each of the league's broadcasters ahead of the full schedule release on Wednesday night.

That's also when the league will announce the Los Angeles Chargers' opponent and broadcast carrier for its first international game of the season in Brazil, on Sept. 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo. That's where the Philadelphia Eagles began their Super Bowl quest last year with a game against the Green Bay Packers on opening weekend.

In other international games, the Denver Broncos visit the New York Jets on Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; the Los Angeles Rams visit the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later at Wembley Stadium in London; the Atlanta Falcons visit the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin; and the Washington Commanders visit the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

This marks the 14th game in London for the Jaguars, as part of the team’s multi-year commitment to playing games in Britain. Overall, the NFL has played 39 regular season games in London.

The six international matchups that were announced will all be on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

The Colts-Falcons game in Berlin is the fifth regular season NFL game in Germany. Previous games have been played in Munich and Frankfurt.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, said the largest-ever slate of international games "underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport.”

Also Tuesday, the NFL revealed on “Good Morning America” that the Super Bowl champion Eagles will play the Packers in Green Bay on Monday Night Football on Nov. 10. The rest of the MNF lineup will be announced Wednesday.

The Week 10 game at Lambeau Field pits the teams at the center of the tush push debate this offseason. Green Bay has proposed a ban on the Eagles' short-yardage tactic, calling for the NFL to outlaw the quarterback sneak where teammates push him from behind. The issue is expected to be debated at the league's spring meeting next week.

