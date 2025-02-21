Examining Atlanta United’s MLS roster compliance

The team has eight senior players whose contracts will expire either after this season or the ‘26 season. Henderson said there are weekly, or bi-weekly meetings, between him and the scouts, and between him and President Garth Lagerwey, to discuss potential targets and the possibilities of signing some of the players whose contracts will end this season or next.

Atlanta United also has two Under-22 (age) slots available. Lagerwey has expressed in the past a lack of wanting to use these slots because of the combination of money spent to acquire and lack of proven results. Atlanta United has signed Edwin Mosquera, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Centeno to U22 deals. Only Mosquera remains with the club.

“It’s combination of making sure we possibly save one of those spots to use internally for a player who’s coming through the system that could be an option, and making sure that we have a good runway to scout these players, to understand who they are, their adaptability,” Henderson said. “I’ve seen in this league, some teams where it hasn’t gone well, and then I’ve had experiences where it’s gone really well. You need to have the environment set up for those players to succeed when they come to come to the market, and you have to make sure that you’re doing enough research and scouting to make sure that that player is going to fit the needs and the role and the profile of that player coming into your team.”

The Atlanta United roster by category

Designated Player (3 of 3): Miguel Almiron, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk. Mateusz Klich is a DP tagged to D.C. United.

Targeted Allocation Money: Luis Abram, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Saba Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva, Bartosz Slisz and Jamal Thiare.

Under-22 (1 of 3): Edwin Mosquera

Senior (18 of 20): Abram, Almiron, Amador, Cohen, Gregersen, Guzan, Hernandez, Klich, Latte Lath, Lennon, Lobjanidze, Miranchuk, Mosquera, Muyumba, Silva, Slisz, Thiare, Williams.

Supplemental: Cayman Togashi and Jayden Hibbert.

Homegrown and Supplemental: Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Efrain Morales, Luke Brennan, Matt Edwards, Ashton Gordon, Adyn Torres and Will Reilly.

International: Abram, Almiron, Amador, Klich, Latte Lath, Lobjanidze, Miranchuk and Silva.

Player/Contract ends/option years/Status/Roster designation/International

Luis Abram/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Yes

Miguel Almiron/2027/2028/DP/Senior/Yes

Pedro Amador/2026/2027/-/Senior/Yes

Luke Brennan/2027/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Noah Cobb/2026/2027/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Josh Cohen/2025/2026/-/Senior/Domestic

Matthew Edwards/2025/2027/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Ajani Fortune/2025/2026/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Ashton Gordon/2026/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Stian Gregersen/2027/2028/TAM/Senior/Domestic

Brad Guzan/2025/None/-/Senior/Domestic

Ronald Hernández/2025/2026/-/Senior/Domestic

Jayden Hibbert/2025/2028/-/Supplemental/Domestic

Mateusz Klich/2025/None/DP (held by D.C. United)/Senior/Yes

Emmanuel Latte Lath/2028/2029/DP/Senior/Yes

Brooks Lennon/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Domestic

Saba Lobjanidze/2026/None/TAM/Senior/Yes (Working on green card)

Alexey Miranchuk/2027/2028/DP/Senior/Yes

Efraín Morales/2025/2026/-/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Edwin Mosquera/2026/None/-/U22/Domestic

Tristan Muyumba/2026/2027/TAM/Senior/Domestic

Will Reilly/2025/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Xande Silva/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Yes

Bartosz Slisz/2028/-/TAM/Senior/Domestic

Jamal Thiare/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Domestic

Adyn Torres/2027/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic

Cayman Togashi/2025/2026/-/Supplemental/Domestic

Derrick Williams/2025/2026/-/Senior/Domestic