Examining Atlanta United’s MLS roster compliance

After a flurry of offseason moves building toward Saturday’s season-opening match against Montreal, Atlanta United announced Friday that it still has two senior slots open and more than $1 million in General Allocation Money it can spend to strengthen the roster.
MLS requires that teams be roster compliant the day before the openers.
Sporting Director Chris Henderson said the team intentionally left two slots open to give itself an opportunity should it need to sign a player during the ongoing window or the summer window.
The team has eight senior players whose contracts will expire either after this season or the ‘26 season. Henderson said there are weekly, or bi-weekly meetings, between him and the scouts, and between him and President Garth Lagerwey, to discuss potential targets and the possibilities of signing some of the players whose contracts will end this season or next.
Atlanta United also has two Under-22 (age) slots available. Lagerwey has expressed in the past a lack of wanting to use these slots because of the combination of money spent to acquire and lack of proven results. Atlanta United has signed Edwin Mosquera, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Centeno to U22 deals. Only Mosquera remains with the club.
“It’s combination of making sure we possibly save one of those spots to use internally for a player who’s coming through the system that could be an option, and making sure that we have a good runway to scout these players, to understand who they are, their adaptability,” Henderson said. “I’ve seen in this league, some teams where it hasn’t gone well, and then I’ve had experiences where it’s gone really well. You need to have the environment set up for those players to succeed when they come to come to the market, and you have to make sure that you’re doing enough research and scouting to make sure that that player is going to fit the needs and the role and the profile of that player coming into your team.”
The Atlanta United roster by category
Designated Player (3 of 3): Miguel Almiron, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk. Mateusz Klich is a DP tagged to D.C. United.
Targeted Allocation Money: Luis Abram, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Saba Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva, Bartosz Slisz and Jamal Thiare.
Under-22 (1 of 3): Edwin Mosquera
Senior (18 of 20): Abram, Almiron, Amador, Cohen, Gregersen, Guzan, Hernandez, Klich, Latte Lath, Lennon, Lobjanidze, Miranchuk, Mosquera, Muyumba, Silva, Slisz, Thiare, Williams.
Supplemental: Cayman Togashi and Jayden Hibbert.
Homegrown and Supplemental: Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Efrain Morales, Luke Brennan, Matt Edwards, Ashton Gordon, Adyn Torres and Will Reilly.
International: Abram, Almiron, Amador, Klich, Latte Lath, Lobjanidze, Miranchuk and Silva.
Player/Contract ends/option years/Status/Roster designation/International
Luis Abram/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Yes
Miguel Almiron/2027/2028/DP/Senior/Yes
Pedro Amador/2026/2027/-/Senior/Yes
Luke Brennan/2027/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Noah Cobb/2026/2027/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Josh Cohen/2025/2026/-/Senior/Domestic
Matthew Edwards/2025/2027/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Ajani Fortune/2025/2026/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Ashton Gordon/2026/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Stian Gregersen/2027/2028/TAM/Senior/Domestic
Brad Guzan/2025/None/-/Senior/Domestic
Ronald Hernández/2025/2026/-/Senior/Domestic
Jayden Hibbert/2025/2028/-/Supplemental/Domestic
Mateusz Klich/2025/None/DP (held by D.C. United)/Senior/Yes
Emmanuel Latte Lath/2028/2029/DP/Senior/Yes
Brooks Lennon/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Domestic
Saba Lobjanidze/2026/None/TAM/Senior/Yes (Working on green card)
Alexey Miranchuk/2027/2028/DP/Senior/Yes
Efraín Morales/2025/2026/-/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Edwin Mosquera/2026/None/-/U22/Domestic
Tristan Muyumba/2026/2027/TAM/Senior/Domestic
Will Reilly/2025/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Xande Silva/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Yes
Bartosz Slisz/2028/-/TAM/Senior/Domestic
Jamal Thiare/2025/2026/TAM/Senior/Domestic
Adyn Torres/2027/2028/Homegrown/Supplemental/Domestic
Cayman Togashi/2025/2026/-/Supplemental/Domestic
Derrick Williams/2025/2026/-/Senior/Domestic
