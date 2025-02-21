AJC’s 2025 Atlanta United season preview

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Atlanta United season-preview package:
Atlanta United’s home page at AJC.com.
Garth Lagerwey and Chris Henderson look to build another MLS champ. ... To understand how Garth Lagerwey and Chris Henderson are putting together Atlanta United, go back to when the two worked together in Seattle.
Ronny Deila’s turn to lead. ... Ronny Deila is an interesting person. From his favorite singer to his favorite song to his health habits, Deila is a cocktail of uniqueness.
Meet the players. ... Atlanta United’s roster for its ninth MLS season
Catching up on the opponents. ... Looking at Atlanta United’s opponents.
Storylines to watch. ... These questions may determine if the MLS team will get to hang its fourth banner.
After an offseason of numerous changes ... Atlanta United aims to reproduce its 2018 success in 2025.
The new kit is here. ... Two years in the design and production, it looks purposefully similar to the team’s first kit. The jersey features five alternating stripes, three red and two black, with black shoulder panels and red stripes.
A sellout is expected for Saturday’s season-opening match. The team expects a sellout of more than 60,000. There is ongoing construction of new premium club spaces in and around sections 328-333 that will lower capacity.
Who is the second-leading scorer in Atlanta United history across all competitions? ... Find the answer to that question and 14 others in an Atlanta United trivia quiz.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
