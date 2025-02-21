AJC’s 2025 Atlanta United season preview

Ronny Deila’s turn to lead. ... Ronny Deila is an interesting person. From his favorite singer to his favorite song to his health habits, Deila is a cocktail of uniqueness.

Meet the players. ... Atlanta United’s roster for its ninth MLS season

Catching up on the opponents. ... Looking at Atlanta United’s opponents.

Storylines to watch. ... These questions may determine if the MLS team will get to hang its fourth banner.

After an offseason of numerous changes ... Atlanta United aims to reproduce its 2018 success in 2025.

The new kit is here. ... Two years in the design and production, it looks purposefully similar to the team’s first kit. The jersey features five alternating stripes, three red and two black, with black shoulder panels and red stripes.

A sellout is expected for Saturday’s season-opening match. The team expects a sellout of more than 60,000. There is ongoing construction of new premium club spaces in and around sections 328-333 that will lower capacity.

Who is the second-leading scorer in Atlanta United history across all competitions? ... Find the answer to that question and 14 others in an Atlanta United trivia quiz.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple