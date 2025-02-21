Things to Do
Watch party roundup: Where to celebrate Atlanta United’s season opener this weekend

Here’s a look at Atlanta United’s 2025 season opener watch parties

MLS's biggest crowd brought the heat to the Atlanta United's 2024 season opener. Fans are gearing up for the 2025 season starting in February.
By
1 hour ago

No more hype and no more wait — come Saturday, Atlanta United cleats are hitting the field for the team’s 2025 MLS season opener. They’ll be taking on Montreal on home turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but there are other ways to celebrate the big game around metro Atlanta.

Here’s a breakdown of Atlanta United watch parties for Georgia’s most hotly anticipated soccer season opener:

The Brewhouse Cafe

Little Five Points’ The Brewhouse Cafe, located at 401 Moreland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307, is one of Atlanta’s premier soccer bars. Celebrate the season opener on Saturday with honey hot wings, a grilled bourbon pork chop, and draft beer.

Terminus Legion

Atlanta United fan club Terminus Legion will hold a tailgate on Saturday ahead of the game from 3-6 p.m. in Lot 17 off Mitchell Street SW, just outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Beer and cider will be provided.

Georgia Rotary

Georgia Rotary districts 6900 and 6910 will be at the stadium to host a rotary night at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cheer on the 5 stripes with new friends!

Varners Restaurant and Tavern

Varners Restaurant and Tavern, at 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna, GA 30082, will host a watch party at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Test your knowledge with a fun trivia game while you enjoy their craft beers — or get full on beer cheese.

Truck & Tap Lawrenceville

Fans can head to Truck & Tap Lawrenceville, at 175 South Perry St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 at 5 p.m. on Saturday for a game day celebration. Check out the food truck scene and grab a craft beer.

B&W Burgers, Buns & Brews

Fans can visit B&W Burgers, Buns & Brews at 113 South Peachtree St., Norcross, GA 30071 on game day at 7:30 p.m. for a watch party. There’s a long list of wood-fire grilled burgers to try.

What time is the game?

Atlanta United will play Montreal inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at atlutd.com/tickets/. Atlanta United games can also be watched online at Apple TV.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

