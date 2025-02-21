2025 Atlanta United season preview: Trivia time

Trivia about Atlanta United to kick off its ninth MLS season (with the answers after the final question):
1. Who is Atlanta United’s all-time leader in appearances across all competitions?
a. Brad Guzan
b. Brooks Lennon
c. Josef Martinez
2. Who is the second-leading scorer in Atlanta United history across all competitions?
a. Miguel Almiron
b. Hector Villalba
c. Thiago Almada
3. How many appearances did Miguel Almiron make for Atlanta United across all competitions?
a. 60
b. 65
c. 70
4. How many Atlanta United players have made only one appearance for the club?
a. 5
b. 10
c. 15
5. How many goals did Almiron score for Atlanta United across all competitions?
a. 22
b. 23
c. 24
6. How many players have scored only one goal for Atlanta United?
a. 10
b. 13
c. 17
7. Who is Atlanta United’s all-time assists leader across all competitions?
a. Julian Gressel
b. Brooks Lennon
c. Thiago Almada
8. How many players have at least 10 assists for the club across all competitions?
a. 10
b. 11
c. 12
9. Who holds the club record for chances created in a single season?
a. Brooks Lennon
b. Thiago Almada
c. Miguel Almiron
10. Who holds the club record for shots in a single season?
a. Josef Martinez
b. Luiz Araujo
c. Miguel Almiron
11. How many goals has Saba Lobjanidze scored for the club across all competitions?
a. 14
b. 16
c. 18
12. How many Atlanta United players have at least 10 assists across all competitions?
a. 10
b. 12
c. 14
13. How many Homegrown signees are on Atlanta United’s roster?
a. 6
b. 7
c. 8
14. How many trophies has Ronny Deila won as a manager?
a. 6
b. 8
c. 10
15. Who is Atlanta United’s all-time leader in chances created in regular-season matches?
a. Thiago Almada
b. Julian Gressel
c. Brooks Lennon
Answers
1. A. Brad Guzan with 234
2. C. Almada with 26
3. C. 70
4. B. 10 (Jose Hernandez, Alex Tambakis, J.J. Williams, Paul Christensen, Bobby Boswell, Luiz Fernando, Alan Carleton, Chris Goslin, Lagos Kunga, Zach Loyd)
5. A. 22
6. B. 13 (Tristan Muyumba, Matheus Rossetto, Miguel Berry, George Campbell, Alan Franco, Mo Adams, Erick Torres, Chris McCann, Erik Lopez, Jay Fortune, Derrick Williams, Andrew Carleton, Jurgen Damm)
7. A. Gressel with 39
8. C. 12
9. B. Almada with 93 in 2023
10. C. Almiron with 132 in 2018
11. A. 14
12. B. 12 (Julian Gressel, Brooks Lennon, Thiago Almada, Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba, Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Marcelino Moreno, Gonzalo Martinez, Yamil Asad, Luiz Araujo and Saba Lobjanidze)
13. B. 7 (Efrain Morales, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Luke Brennan, Adyn Torres, Matt Edwards, Ashton Gordon)
14. A. 6
15. C. Lennon with 302
-If you got between 12 and 15, congrats, you’re a 5-striper
-If you got between 7 and 11, you’re a 3-striper
-If you got 6 or less, keep looking for those stripes
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
2025 Atlanta United season preview: The opponents
A detailed look at Atlanta United’s 2025 opponents.
2025 Atlanta United season preview: Meet the players
A look at Atlanta United’s roster for its ninth MLS season.
Atlanta United injuries and other key stats ahead of Montreal
Atlanta United may be without three-fourths of its starting back line for Saturday’s MLS season-opening match.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.