2025 Atlanta United season preview: Trivia time

b. Brooks Lennon

c. Josef Martinez

2. Who is the second-leading scorer in Atlanta United history across all competitions?

a. Miguel Almiron

b. Hector Villalba

c. Thiago Almada

3. How many appearances did Miguel Almiron make for Atlanta United across all competitions?

a. 60

b. 65

c. 70

4. How many Atlanta United players have made only one appearance for the club?

a. 5

b. 10

c. 15

5. How many goals did Almiron score for Atlanta United across all competitions?

a. 22

b. 23

c. 24

6. How many players have scored only one goal for Atlanta United?

a. 10

b. 13

c. 17

7. Who is Atlanta United’s all-time assists leader across all competitions?

a. Julian Gressel

b. Brooks Lennon

c. Thiago Almada

8. How many players have at least 10 assists for the club across all competitions?

a. 10

b. 11

c. 12

9. Who holds the club record for chances created in a single season?

a. Brooks Lennon

b. Thiago Almada

c. Miguel Almiron

10. Who holds the club record for shots in a single season?

a. Josef Martinez

b. Luiz Araujo

c. Miguel Almiron

11. How many goals has Saba Lobjanidze scored for the club across all competitions?

a. 14

b. 16

c. 18

12. How many Atlanta United players have at least 10 assists across all competitions?

a. 10

b. 12

c. 14

13. How many Homegrown signees are on Atlanta United’s roster?

a. 6

b. 7

c. 8

14. How many trophies has Ronny Deila won as a manager?

a. 6

b. 8

c. 10

15. Who is Atlanta United’s all-time leader in chances created in regular-season matches?

a. Thiago Almada

b. Julian Gressel

c. Brooks Lennon

Answers

1. A. Brad Guzan with 234

2. C. Almada with 26

3. C. 70

4. B. 10 (Jose Hernandez, Alex Tambakis, J.J. Williams, Paul Christensen, Bobby Boswell, Luiz Fernando, Alan Carleton, Chris Goslin, Lagos Kunga, Zach Loyd)

5. A. 22

6. B. 13 (Tristan Muyumba, Matheus Rossetto, Miguel Berry, George Campbell, Alan Franco, Mo Adams, Erick Torres, Chris McCann, Erik Lopez, Jay Fortune, Derrick Williams, Andrew Carleton, Jurgen Damm)

7. A. Gressel with 39

8. C. 12

9. B. Almada with 93 in 2023

10. C. Almiron with 132 in 2018

11. A. 14

12. B. 12 (Julian Gressel, Brooks Lennon, Thiago Almada, Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba, Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Marcelino Moreno, Gonzalo Martinez, Yamil Asad, Luiz Araujo and Saba Lobjanidze)

13. B. 7 (Efrain Morales, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Luke Brennan, Adyn Torres, Matt Edwards, Ashton Gordon)

14. A. 6

15. C. Lennon with 302

-If you got between 12 and 15, congrats, you’re a 5-striper

-If you got between 7 and 11, you’re a 3-striper

-If you got 6 or less, keep looking for those stripes

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple