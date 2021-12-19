Inactives: Falcons at 49ers - Fowler is active

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Falcons (6-7) are set to face the 49ers (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
The Falcons’ inactives are quarterback Josh Rosen, defensive end John Cominsky, left guard Josh Andrews, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard:
#Falcons OLB Dante Fowler just worked out for coach Arthur Smith and the trainers. They talked. He was limping when walked off with the team’s security guard. Looks like he’ll be inactive. pic.twitter.com/CkGresgBrh— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 19, 2021
Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who suffered a calf injury against the Panthers on Sunday, returned to practice Friday. He worked out before the game with Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot watching.
After his last drill, he talked with Smith and then headed off the field with the Falcons’ security officer. Fowler was noticeably limping, but is active for the game.
He was listed as questionable for the game. Fowler leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks this season.
Fowler, who signed an incentive-laden contract, can earn an extra $1 million with another half-sack.
After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He earns an extra $1 million if he gets to five sacks, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million if he gets nine sacks and $4 million if he gets to 11.
49ers’ inactives: Running back Elijah Mitchelle, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst.
The Falcons’ run defense with gives up 117 yards (23rd of 32nd in the league) caught a break with Mitchell (concussion/knee) out.
Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty will replace Mitchell, the 49ers leading rusher with 759 yards on the season.
Also, wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been used to help the rushing attack.
Safety Jaguiski Tartt (glute), defensive line D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (concussion) were questionable, but were not declared inactive.
