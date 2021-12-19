Inactives: Falcons at 49ers - Fowler is active

After his last drill, he talked with Smith and then headed off the field with the Falcons’ security officer. Fowler was noticeably limping, but is active for the game.

He was listed as questionable for the game. Fowler leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks this season.

Fowler, who signed an incentive-laden contract, can earn an extra $1 million with another half-sack.

After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He earns an extra $1 million if he gets to five sacks, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million if he gets nine sacks and $4 million if he gets to 11.

49ers’ inactives: Running back Elijah Mitchelle, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst.

The Falcons’ run defense with gives up 117 yards (23rd of 32nd in the league) caught a break with Mitchell (concussion/knee) out.

Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty will replace Mitchell, the 49ers leading rusher with 759 yards on the season.

Also, wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been used to help the rushing attack.

Safety Jaguiski Tartt (glute), defensive line D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (concussion) were questionable, but were not declared inactive.

