Falcons continue revamping edge rush amid James Pearce Jr. uncertainty

The Falcons have revamped their edge rusher group this offseason, introducing free-agent acquisitions Azeez Ojulari and Sam Ebukam on Monday.
Both veterans are trying to recapture past form on one-year deals as the Falcons undergo a retool under their new regime. Their edge rusher departures – plus the uncertainty surrounding James Pearce Jr., who is facing three felonies – present opportunity for the incoming veterans.
Ojulari, a Georgia product, returns to his native state seeking a renaissance. A second-rounder in 2021, Ojulari recorded eight sacks in his rookie season but hasn’t replicated that success.
The Austell native spent four seasons with the Giants before joining the Eagles last season. Ojulari played in three games for Philadelphia, limited as a healthy scratch earlier in the year before landing on injured reserve.
Ojulari, just 25 years old, had six sacks in 2024. Perhaps increased snaps, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s tutelage, and a homecoming will help unearth some of the potential he once displayed.
Ebukam, 30, played a limited role for Indianapolis last season, his first campaign back after a torn Achilles tendon cost him the 2024 season. He recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss in 14 games. Ebukam had a career year in 2023 prior to the injury, accruing 9.5 sacks with three forced fumbles. The Falcons will hope he improves as he’s further distanced from his injury.
The Falcons enjoyed a rejuvenated pass rush in 2025, which helped lead to the retention of defensive coordinator Ulbrich on new coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff. They had 57 sacks, the league’s second-highest total, which was a remarkable turnaround after the team’s sack production had been embarrassing for years.
But it will be a different-looking group in 2026.
It’s unclear what will happen with Pearce, the Falcons’ rookie standout who compiled 10.5 sacks – looking worth the bold move of trading a 2026 first-rounder to move up for him – but who now faces legal trouble that leaves his status uncertain.
Fellow rookie Jalon Walker had an encouraging debut campaign (5.5 sacks) and appeared to be the better all-around player. He’ll be a starter on one side while the Falcons explore potential Pearce alternatives on the other, should it come to it.
Beyond Pearce’s murky future, there are further changes to the outside linebacker rotation.
Veteran Leonard Floyd, 33, is a free agent. Floyd had 3.5 sacks last season, and while he served only a part-time role, he was effective at times and an ideal locker-room presence. The Falcons and their supporters should appreciate Floyd’s brief tenure for his professionalism and the wisdom he imparted to younger defenders.
The Falcons could still re-sign Floyd, though they may prefer another direction while he could seek more playing time. They’re also likely saying farewell to free agents DeAngelo Malone and Khalid Kareem as they remake their depth.
A more notable departure: Arnold Ebiketie, a former second-rounder, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. It always felt Ebiketie had more to offer, but if he does, it’ll come for a different franchise now. After collecting 12 sacks across the 2023-24 seasons, he had just two a year ago as his role lessened.
The versatile Cameron Thomas, who played for Stefanski in Cleveland, also joined the new-look group (6.5 sacks in four seasons). The arrivals and departures result in a collection of highly motivated veterans hoping to turn their one-year deals into multiyear commitments, be it here or elsewhere.
The Falcons could add another young pass rusher in next month’s draft, though the team lacks a first-round pick and will likely prioritize other needs with its second rounder (No. 48 overall).