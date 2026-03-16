Atlanta Falcons Falcons continue revamping edge rush amid James Pearce Jr. uncertainty Free-agent acquisitions Azeez Ojulari and Sam Ebukam join the team. Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the first half Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

The Falcons have revamped their edge rusher group this offseason, introducing free-agent acquisitions Azeez Ojulari and Sam Ebukam on Monday. Both veterans are trying to recapture past form on one-year deals as the Falcons undergo a retool under their new regime. Their edge rusher departures – plus the uncertainty surrounding James Pearce Jr., who is facing three felonies – present opportunity for the incoming veterans.

Ojulari, a Georgia product, returns to his native state seeking a renaissance. A second-rounder in 2021, Ojulari recorded eight sacks in his rookie season but hasn’t replicated that success. The Austell native spent four seasons with the Giants before joining the Eagles last season. Ojulari played in three games for Philadelphia, limited as a healthy scratch earlier in the year before landing on injured reserve. Ojulari, just 25 years old, had six sacks in 2024. Perhaps increased snaps, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s tutelage, and a homecoming will help unearth some of the potential he once displayed.

Ebukam, 30, played a limited role for Indianapolis last season, his first campaign back after a torn Achilles tendon cost him the 2024 season. He recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss in 14 games. Ebukam had a career year in 2023 prior to the injury, accruing 9.5 sacks with three forced fumbles. The Falcons will hope he improves as he’s further distanced from his injury.

The Falcons enjoyed a rejuvenated pass rush in 2025, which helped lead to the retention of defensive coordinator Ulbrich on new coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff. They had 57 sacks, the league’s second-highest total, which was a remarkable turnaround after the team’s sack production had been embarrassing for years. But it will be a different-looking group in 2026. It’s unclear what will happen with Pearce, the Falcons’ rookie standout who compiled 10.5 sacks – looking worth the bold move of trading a 2026 first-rounder to move up for him – but who now faces legal trouble that leaves his status uncertain. Fellow rookie Jalon Walker had an encouraging debut campaign (5.5 sacks) and appeared to be the better all-around player. He’ll be a starter on one side while the Falcons explore potential Pearce alternatives on the other, should it come to it. Beyond Pearce’s murky future, there are further changes to the outside linebacker rotation.