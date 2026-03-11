Falcons reportedly sign Georgia products Azeez Ojulari and Channing Tindall

Former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, according to NFL Network. (John Amis for the AJC)

Former Bulldogs edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. The Falcons are also adding former Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall, per ESPN.

The Giants drafted Ojulari in the second round in 2021. He spent four seasons with the franchise before joining the Eagles last season. But Ojulari appeared in only three games for Philadelphia, as he was a healthy scratch earlier in the season before landing on injured reserve.

Ojulari, 25, has 22 sacks and 38 quarterback hits across five seasons. His highest total game was in his rookie campaign, when he recorded eight. He had six sacks two years ago with New York. The Austell native now returns to his home state hoping to find some consistency in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

Ojulari will join fellow Georgia product Jalon Walker in the Falcons’ edge-rush group. The team faces some uncertainty at the position with James Pearce Jr.’s status unclear after his recent legal issues.

Tindall, 25, was a third rounder in 2022 after helping Georgia to consecutive national championships. He played three seasons with Miami before spending last season in Arizona, collecting 24 tackles in 51 games. He’s linebacker depth and a solid special teamer.