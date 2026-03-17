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Which NFL teams have drafted the fewest UGA players? Hint: it’s not the Falcons

Which NFL teams traditionally turn to picking Georgia Bulldogs in the draft?
Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick Jalon Walker of Georgia holds a Falcons jersey during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick Jalon Walker of Georgia holds a Falcons jersey during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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21 minutes ago

“Be curious. Not judgmental.”

The famous line from the show “Ted Lasso” seems like the proper phrasing to keep in mind when considering which NFL teams have drafted Georgia Bulldogs over the years.

With that topic, most who reside in the Peach State would bring up the belief that the Atlanta Falcons avoid the Bulldogs. However, the numbers say that’s far too judgmental. There are actually 18 franchises that have drafted fewer Georgia Bulldogs than Atlanta has over the years.

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The local perception is one thing, but the reality is the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have ignored Dawgs at much higher rates.

The Falcons have drafted 13 Bulldogs over the years, including four since 2022. There’s actually a much deeper vein for local sports talk radio to discuss there.

That factoid lends itself to a much better argument about the Falcons selecting in-state college players. Arthur Blank’s franchise has only drafted six players from Georgia Tech in its history, too.

The Raiders have selected just five UGA players over the years. That’s substantial to consider, given the franchise has been part of the NFL since 1970. The then-Oakland Raiders didn’t take their first Bulldog until 1999 with the selection of Matt Stinchcomb.

When the Raiders selected Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was actually a much bigger deal than anyone would have thought at the time.

It seems like the long-standing AFC West and its most tenured members had a hard time getting to Clarke County to scout the Bulldogs. The Kansas City Chiefs have taken just six Bulldogs over the years. The now-Los Angeles Chargers have only eight UGA draft picks.

Yet perception does equal reality when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles and drafting Bulldogs. No NFL franchise has selected more Georgia Bulldogs (27) than the Eagles. The New England Patriots are the only other team that has stocked up as many (five) Bulldog first-round picks.

The Eagles have actually taken six Bulldogs off the board since the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s more than the Raiders have in their history. That ties the all-time Kansas City total.

While Kirby Smart has stocked Georgia with elite talent over the last decade, a few teams have still drafted elsewhere.

The Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders have yet to draft a player developed by Smart. The all-time numbers indicate that the Cowboys have also shown a particular disinterest in Bulldogs.

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That franchise hasn’t taken a UGA player since 2011, the longest current drought in the league. Dallas has also never taken a Bulldog in the first round. The highest UGA pick in Cowboys history came when Randall Godfrey was taken No. 49 overall in 1996.

Baltimore, Houston and Jacksonville have only taken 11 combined Bulldogs over the years, but that’s to be expected given the much shorter histories of each of those franchises.

The quick-hit list of things to know about the Dawgs and the NFL Draft will reveal several unique trends:

TeamUGA draft picksLast UGA pickKirby Smart era picks
Arizona Cardinals2020191
Atlanta Falcons1320254
Baltimore Ravens420252
Buffalo Bills920243
Carolina Panthers720252
Chicago Bears2120193
Cincinnati Bengals1620253
Cleveland Browns1320212
Dallas Cowboys1020110
Denver Broncos1320171
Detroit Lions1820255
Green Bay Packers2120255
Houston Texans220241
Indianapolis Colts1220150
Jacksonville Jaguars520222
Kansas City Chiefs620191
Los Angeles Rams1820233
Los Angeles Chargers820244
Las Vegas Raiders520241
Miami Dolphins1020222
Minnesota Vikings720252
New England Patriots1220253
New Orleans Saints1020150
New York Giants1520215
New York Jets1120251
Philadelphia Eagles2720256
Pittsburgh Steelers2020233
San Francisco 49ers1720253
Seattle Seahawks1020231
Tampa Bay Bucs820242
Tennessee Titans720213
Washington Commanders1620160
TeamUGA first-roundersHighest
Arizona Cardinals2HB Charley Trippi (No. 1 overall)
Atlanta Falcons1LB Jalon Walker (No. 15)
Baltimore Ravens1S Malaki Starks (No. 27)
Buffalo Bills0OT Cordy Glenn (No. 41)
Carolina Panthers1LB Thomas Davis (No. 14)
Chicago Bears2LB Roquan Smith (No. 8)
Cincinnati Bengals3WR AJ Green (No. 4)
Cleveland Browns0RB Nick Chubb (No. 35)
Dallas Cowboys0LB Randall Godfrey (No. 49)
Denver Broncos3RB Knowshon Moreno (No. 12)
Detroit Lions3QB Matthew Stafford and RB Frank Sinkwich (No. 1)
Green Bay Packers3LB Quay Walker (No. 22)
Houston Texans0CB Kamari Lassiter (No. 42)
Indianapolis Colts0C Ray Donaldson (No. 32)
Jacksonville Jaguars2DE Travon Walker (No. 1)
Kansas City Chiefs0WR Mecole Hardman (No. 56)
Los Angeles Rams2RB Todd Gurley (No. 10)
Los Angeles Chargers0WR Ladd McConkey (No. 34)
Las Vegas Raiders2TE Brock Bowers (No. 13)
Miami Dolphins1DE Bill Stanfill (No. 11)
Minnesota Vikings1S Lewis Cine (No. 32)
New England Patriots5RB Robert Edwards (No. 18)
New Orleans Saints3DT Jonathan Sullivan (No. 6)
New York Giants3OT Andrew Thomas (No. 4)
New York Jets0LB Mo Lewis (No. 63)
Philadelphia Eagles5DT Jalen Carter (No. 9)
Pittsburgh Steelers4RB Tim Worley (No. 7)
San Francisco 49ers2E Harry Babcock (No. 1)
Seattle Seahawks0QB David Greene (No. 85)
Tampa Bay Bucs0RB Lars Tate (No. 53)
Tennessee Titans0OT Isaiah Wilson (No. 29)
Washington Commanders1CB Champ Bailey (No. 7)

NOTE: The data compiled in the above tables represent the total NFL draft picks across the many variants of each franchise. The Washington Commanders entry reflects the “Football Team” and “Redskins” incarnations of that team. The same goes for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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