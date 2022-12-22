ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga declared out for Ravens’ game

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Falcons offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who has a right knee injury, was limited in practice this week. On Thursday, he was declared out for the Ravens game, according to the team’s official injury report.

Edoga has played in two games for the Falcons, starting one of them.

The Falcons (5-9) are set to play the Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

