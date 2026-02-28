Atlanta Falcons Seven prospects to watch for Falcons in Saturday’s NFL combine drills NFL Network will carry live coverage from 1 to 8 p.m. Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard scores a rushing touchdown against Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Bernard, a projected second-round pick, is a talented playmaker and offensive chess piece. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

By Daniel Flick – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

INDIANAPOLIS — The most celebrated and, for the Falcons, perhaps most important day of the NFL scouting combine has arrived. From 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will grace the turf inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Falcons have needs at all three.

The Falcons view receiver as a premium position, and they face significant questions in both the short and long term. Drake London is poised to lead the group once more in 2026, but aside from Darnell Mooney, no returning wide receiver caught more than 20 passes last season — and Cunningham didn’t commit to Mooney being on the roster next season.

Michael Penix Jr. is the Falcons’ lone quarterback currently under contract for next season. But coach Kevin Stefanski shed no light on whether the team wants to add a young, developmental quarterback to sit behind Penix or an experienced veteran to provide support. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) So, the Falcons have plenty of reason to pay close attention Saturday. Here are seven prospects fans should monitor during the event, which will be televised on NFL Network. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama Bernard played with Penix in 2023 at Washington. “Man, I ain’t going to lie, Mike Penix is probably the best QB I’ve played with,” Bernard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. Bernard, a projected second-round pick, is a talented playmaker and offensive chess piece who could be in play for the Falcons at No. 48 overall. He did not have a meeting with the team in Indianapolis. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia Branch has a similar skill set to Bernard’s, including run-after-catch skills and playmaking talent. After transferring from USC to Georgia last offseason, Branch caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns with the Bulldogs. He may be off the board by the time the Falcons make their first selection, but his big-play potential would add a nice element to the team’s offense. RELATED Breaking down the Georgia Bulldogs invited to the NFL scouting combine Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State A Savannah native, Hurst made 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns this past season. Hurst, who stands 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, is fast, athletic and capable of hitting explosive plays downfield. He projects as an outside receiver and could go as early as the second round.