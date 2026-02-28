Seven prospects to watch for Falcons in Saturday’s NFL combine drills
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard scores a rushing touchdown against Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Bernard, a projected second-round pick, is a talented playmaker and offensive chess piece. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Daniel Flick – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The most celebrated and, for the Falcons, perhaps most important day of the NFL scouting combine has arrived.
From 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will grace the turf inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Falcons have needs at all three.
Stefanski shed no light on whether the Falcons want to add a young, developmental quarterback to sit behind Penix or an experienced veteran to provide support.
“I think you have to look at every roster cycle with what’s available to you and what you can add to your roster,” Stefanski said Tuesday. “But we feel really strongly about that position right now.”
At running back, Tyler Allgeier is set to enter free agency and may be too pricey for the Falcons to bring back in a complementary role to Bijan Robinson. Aside from Robinson and Allgeier, the Falcons’ next-leading rusher last season was rookie Nathan Carter, who gained 60 yards on nine carries.
The Falcons view receiver as a premium position, and they face significant questions in both the short and long term. Drake London is poised to lead the group once more in 2026, but aside from Darnell Mooney, no returning wide receiver caught more than 20 passes last season — and Cunningham didn’t commit to Mooney being on the roster next season.
So, the Falcons have plenty of reason to pay close attention Saturday. Here are seven prospects fans should monitor during the event, which will be televised on NFL Network.
Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Bernard played with Penix in 2023 at Washington. “Man, I ain’t going to lie, Mike Penix is probably the best QB I’ve played with,” Bernard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. Bernard, a projected second-round pick, is a talented playmaker and offensive chess piece who could be in play for the Falcons at No. 48 overall. He did not have a meeting with the team in Indianapolis.
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
Branch has a similar skill set to Bernard’s, including run-after-catch skills and playmaking talent. After transferring from USC to Georgia last offseason, Branch caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns with the Bulldogs. He may be off the board by the time the Falcons make their first selection, but his big-play potential would add a nice element to the team’s offense.
A Savannah native, Hurst made 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns this past season. Hurst, who stands 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, is fast, athletic and capable of hitting explosive plays downfield. He projects as an outside receiver and could go as early as the second round.
Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
Benson played in 13 games and made six starts under Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in 2023 at Alabama. This past season at Oregon, Benson had a career year, catching 43 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He’s a Day 3 prospect with ties to the Falcons’ staff, and he said he’d be comfortable playing in Rees’ offense at the next level
Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
The 6-foot-6, 229-pound Green has tremendous physical tools, pairing size with arm talent and athleticism. He’ll likely test well in Indianapolis and has the makings of a developmental signal caller. Green is an upside play, and if the Falcons selected him on Day 3, he’d likely be the team’s No. 3 quarterback next fall.
Payton is the best left-handed quarterback in the class, which matters if the Falcons want their backup to resemble Penix. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Payton is big and athletic, and he’s been compared to versatile Saints standout Taysom Hill during the predraft process. Payton could go as early as the middle part of Day 2.
Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
Should the Falcons lose Allgeier, they’ll need a physical runner to complement Robinson. Allen, who left Penn State as the program’s all-time leading rusher with over 4,000 yards, is known for his tough, hard-nosed running style. At 5-foot-11 and 217 pounds, Allen lacks an elite top gear and has considerable wear and tear, so he may fall to Day 3 — but his skill set fits the Falcons.