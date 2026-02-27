Atlanta Falcons Falcons dismiss new defensive staffer amid 2024 rape accusation Former assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis is accused of sexual assault while a staff member at University of Michigan. The Falcons are gathering information about an alleged rape in 2024 by one of their new defensive assistants. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A recently hired defensive staffer for the Falcons has been fired by the team after a media report detailing a rape accusation against him. LaTroy Lewis, 32, whom the Falcons hired on Feb. 10 as assistant defensive line coach, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Michigan in 2024.

The Falcons announced Stone’s dismissal Friday afternoon. At the time of his firing, Stone had not been criminally charged. “We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” the Falcons wrote earlier Friday in a team statement. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.” RELATED James Pearce Jr.’s legal status leaves Falcons with a mess The report by Justin Spiro of Darko State News notes that Lewis was a staffer for the University of Michigan football team when the alleged rape and harassment occurred. According to the report, the accuser reported the rape to then-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, but Moore didn’t make a report to the university or to law enforcement initially. Moore was fired with cause in December for an inappropriate relationship with another staffer.

Lewis spent three seasons on Michigan’s staff (2022-24), first as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach. He also was the defensive line coach with the University of Toledo in 2025, and had accepted a position with the University of Connecticut before the joining the Falcons’ staff this month.