Atlanta Falcons Falcons GM Ian Cunningham got start in ’20/20′ program with the Ravens Ozzie Newsome hired him as a 23-year-old; Ryan Poles worked closely with Cunningham in Chicago. Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham walks on the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 21, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Ravens executive Ozzie Newsome, one of the great talent evaluators in the NFL, remembers when he first met the 23-year-old Ian Cunningham. “The year we hired Ian, it was no doubt that he was the best candidate for us,” Newsome told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “He went on to be with us for eight years before he moved on to another club.”

Cunningham, after rising through the ranks with the Ravens, Eagles and Bears, was named the Falcons general manager Thursday. He’s set to replace Terry Fontenot, who was fired Jan. 4 after five seasons. Cunningham will meet with the local media members Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED 5 things to know about new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham “We had this program that was started back in Cleveland with Bill Belichick where we tried to interview some young guys right out of college who wanted to be in personnel or coaching,” Newsome said. “We called them the 20/20 guys. They would be in their 20s, and we were only paying them $20,000 the first year. Each year we would hire one.” Over time, Cunningham has parlayed that humble start into his new post. “He was a quick study,” Newsome said. “One of the biggest things about Ian is that Ian can fit into any setting easily when it comes to talking to people of all nationalities or whatever. He can fit right in.”

Newsome noticed that Cunningham had an eye for talent early on.

“A lot of the times a young scout is afraid to voice their opinions,” Newsome said. “They have to gain some confidence. It didn’t take Ian long to gain that confidence to express himself.” Newsome and Bears general manager Ryan Poles believe that Cunningham was a fantastic selection and will do a wonderful job in his new position with the Falcons. “I really think this is a great fit for Ian and for the Falcons,” Poles told the AJC. Poles played with Falcons president of football Matt Ryan at Boston College (2003-07) and was his blind-side protector at left tackle. RELATED Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham will have to hit the ground running Cunningham, over the past four seasons, was instrumental in helping Poles get the Bears turned around. The Bears won the NFC North at 11-6 last season and lost 20-17 to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. When Poles and Cunningham first started in 2022, before their families arrived, they rented a house together and were inseparable in their mission to get the Bears turned around.

“I told him, after he got the job, this journey, from the moment we stepped into the building here with me to today, we’ll never forget it,” Poles said. “It’s interesting. I think a lot of people will remember this past season, but the work that we put in to get it to this point, that foundation was laid a long time ago.” The Bears have been to the playoffs only three times since they played in the 2010 NFC championship game while the Packers and Vikings have mostly dominated the division. Then the Lions came to life under general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. “There was so much work to be done,” said Poles, who was hired by Scott Pioli in Kansas City and worked for subsequent general managers John Dorsey and Brett Veach. “There was an uphill battle to get this organization healthy, just in terms of the people, the players, the cap and the young talent. That started when we both started working together.” Poles and Cunningham went all in. “We rented a house,” Poles said. “We barely saw the sun. We worked late. We ate late. Got up early and we grinded. Every day we chipped away. His office was basically for that first year, in my office. We went through everything from negotiations to trades, to letting guys go, hiring, putting internship programs and putting our performance team together.”

Cunningham inherits a franchise that has posted eight consecutive losing seasons and has struggled to find a quarterback to replace Ryan, who was traded in March 2022 “We put in the work, and that’s what I appreciate the most,” Poles said. “The guy went through the fire with me and went through those hard times. I’m so happy he was able to see good times this past year before he left.” Fontenot did not leave the cupboard bare. The rebuilding of the defense is underway, and the Falcons have some weapons on offense, including All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Cunningham’s first order of business will decide what to do with tight end Kyle Pitts, who’s set to become a free agent. RELATED Weekend Reflections: Kyle Pitts makes case for Falcons to pay him “He’s going to be poised in whatever situation is thrown his way,” Poles said of Cunningham. “We’ve seen it over the last four years. So, he’s ready to roll.”

Poles was able to give his former Boston College teammate a glowing recommendation of Cunningham. He knows both of them better perhaps than anyone on the planet and believes they’ll work well together. “I’ll start with their hearts,” Poles said. “I know both men’s hearts. They are good people. They are trustworthy. They’re loyal.” Cunningham will report to Ryan, but also will work closely with new coach Kevin Stefanski. “There’s going to be a common goal,” Poles said. “There’s going to be a North Star that they put in place. That’s to make the Atlanta Falcons (into), in my mind, the second best, but in their mind, the best team they can possibly make it.” The new hierarchy will focused on returning the Falcons to respectability and then to being a championship-level team.

“Nothing else is going to matter,” Poles said. “There’s not going to be ego. They don’t care about credit. All they want to do is put players in the best position to be successful and therefore put the Falcons in the best position to be successful.” Poles believes this structure could work. “When you have a bunch of good people working together, that journey can be enjoyable,” Poles said. “When you have two leaders like that, and for everything I hear about Kevin Stefanski, you’re going to have guys that are going to be in the room together and all that matters is putting this team in the best position be successful.” The Falcons have not had a winning season since 2017, when they made their last trip to the playoffs. Only the New York Jets (15 seasons) have had a longer playoff drought. “So, I know everybody in Atlanta and every Falcons fan should be really excited about these men working together to get to get it right,” Poles said. “It’ll happen. It’ll happen. Hopefully it’s the Falcons and the Bears in the championship game moving forward.”