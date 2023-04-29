Falcons draft bio: CB Clark Phillips III

Age: 21. Ht: 5-9. Wt: 184. Arm: 29-1/8. Hands: 9-1/8. 10-yard split: 1.51. 40-yard dash: 4.51. Vertical Jump: 33 inches. 20-yard shuttle: 4.32. Bench press: 225 pounds 18 times. Hometown: Lakewood, California. Overview: Clark, once one of the top cornerback recruits in the country and the highest-ranked signee in Utes history, was a significant part of Utah’s recent defensive success. He was named a unanimous All-American and the Pac-12 defensive player of the year last season after grabbing six interceptions. Phillips finished his collegiate career with 110 tackles (five for loss), a sack and nine interceptions. He scored a defensive touchdown in each of his three seasons, including two last season.

