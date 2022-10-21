3 key matchups: Falcons at Bengals

Falcons LT Jake Matthews vs. Bengals RDE Trey Hendrickson: Matthews had some battles with Hendrickson when Hendrickson was with the Saints from 2017-20. Hendrickson, a 2017 third-round pick from Florida Atlantic, was selected to the Pro Bowl last season for the first time, when he had 14.5 sacks. He leads the Bengals with 2.5 sacks.

Falcons LB Rashaan Evans vs. Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Evans leads the Falcons with 55 tackles and has been the signal-caller since Mykal Walker was slowed in the Tampa Bay game. His forced fumble against the 49ers helped to ignite the upset. Mixon has had three 1,000-yard seasons, but is off to a slow start with only 347 yards over six games. “He’s a big back,” Evans said. “He’s able to make people miss.”