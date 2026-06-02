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Falcons agree to new deal with receiver Drake London for 4 years, $141M

Agent confirms new contract, which includes $100 million guaranteed.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs a drill during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs a drill during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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1 hour ago

The Atlanta Falcons have locked down one of their brightest young stars for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a four-year contract with receiver Drake London on Tuesday, his agent, Andrew Kessler, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

London’s contract is worth $141 million and, with bonuses, can reach as much as $150 million. He’ll get $100 million guaranteed. With a $35.25 million annual salary, London becomes the third-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.

ESPN first reported the news.

London, 24, has led the Falcons in receiving in each of the first four years of his professional career. Drafted No. 8 overall in 2022 out of Southern California, London is set to play this season on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing only 12 games in an injury-shortened 2025 season. For his career, London has logged 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns.

London has received over 100 targets each year as a professional. He’s a solidified go-to target, and the Falcons now have him under contract through the 2030 season.

About the Author

Daniel Flick covers the Falcons and NFL for the AJC. He previously covered the Falcons for Sports Illustrated and chronicled the Indiana Hoosiers’ fairy-tale run to the national championship in the 2025-26 season.

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