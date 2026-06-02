Falcons agree to new deal with receiver Drake London for 4 years, $141M

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs a drill during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

London’s contract is worth $141 million and, with bonuses, can reach as much as $150 million. He’ll get $100 million guaranteed. With a $35.25 million annual salary, London becomes the third-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.

The Atlanta Falcons have locked down one of their brightest young stars for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a four-year contract with receiver Drake London on Tuesday, his agent, Andrew Kessler, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ESPN first reported the news.

London, 24, has led the Falcons in receiving in each of the first four years of his professional career. Drafted No. 8 overall in 2022 out of Southern California, London is set to play this season on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing only 12 games in an injury-shortened 2025 season. For his career, London has logged 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns.

London has received over 100 targets each year as a professional. He’s a solidified go-to target, and the Falcons now have him under contract through the 2030 season.