Georgia Bulldogs Georgia expects another ‘classic’ as it faces Texas in final SEC title game The Dec. 5 game will mark the second time in three seasons that Georgia and Texas will face off in the SEC championship. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leaps past a defender for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 27 minutes ago

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton was up in his hotel room looking ahead. He and backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi had the Texas-Texas A&M game on Friday night, which the Longhorns won 16-6. That victory set up a Georgia-Texas SEC championship game. Georgia did not overlook rival Georgia Tech this week, throttling the Yellow Jackets 63-0 on Saturday. Related Story Georgia shuts out Georgia Tech to claim ninth-straight win in rivalry November 28, 2026 The Bulldogs already know next week’s game won’t be as easy. “Really well-coached team,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said. “Offensively, just tough scheme. Really good quarterback. Elite running back. Elite receivers. Really good on the line, so it’s going to be a good challenge. But, again, every week in the SEC, going through that nine-game stretch was like that.”

This will be the second time in three seasons that Georgia and Texas meet in the conference championship game. Adding to this year’s contest is that the Dec. 5 meeting will be the final SEC championship game in league history. Two years ago, the contest was a 22-19 Georgia win in overtime, with Trevor Etienne scoring the final points on a walk-off touchdown.

Many players from that iconic game will play for Georgia this Saturday. Tight end Lawson Luckie had a key late-game tackle to prevent a defensive touchdown for the Longhorns. Related Story Why Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘circles’ Georgia Tech game on the schedule November 25, 2026 The senior is eager for another bite at Texas.

“Every time we’ve played, it’s been a classic, and I’m excited to be able to play in another one,” Luckie said. “Especially in the SEC Championship, which, we take that game so seriously. We love it. I can’t believe it’s the last year of it. I mean, it’s one of our favorite games.

“Some of my best memories in college have been the SEC Championship, and some of my worst, too — my freshman year (Georgia lost to Alabama in 2023). So it’s a chance to go out there and keep building this team.” One of Luckie’s biggest moments from that 2024 game, though, happened behind closed doors. Stockton praised Luckie for pumping him up at halftime.

While Georgia players were quick to look ahead, Georgia coach Kirby Smart pumped the brakes on diving all the way in on the Longhorns. “Yeah, we’re gonna do exactly like we do every week: We’re gonna wake up in the morning, we’re gonna grade this tape, we’re gonna put it away, and we’re gonna start on Texas,” Smart said. “So there’ll be a lot of discussion about Texas tomorrow because they are our next opponent.”

Related Story Here are the names to know for Georgia’s defensive coordinator opening November 24, 2026 Texas does have some Georgia flavor on this team, as the Longhorns brought in former Georgia assistant Will Muschamp to run the team’s defense. Texas also has an experienced, though uneven, quarterback in Arch Manning. Things will be different for Georgia this coming week, as defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will be in Tallahassee, Florida, where he will be introduced as the next head coach at Florida State. Smart did confirm that Schumann is still very committed to finishing things out with Georgia.