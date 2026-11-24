Georgia Bulldogs Here are the names to know for Georgia’s defensive coordinator opening Georgia should have plenty of interesting options to pick from. Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and assistant coach Glenn Schumann watch the action on the sideline during their game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 36 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia is in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Glenn Schumann took the Florida State head coaching job. Schumann has served as the defensive coordinator and primary defensive play caller since the 2022 season. He’s been Georgia’s inside linebackers coach since 2016, as Schumann was the last hire from Smart’s original staff. Related Story Glenn Schumann reportedly agrees to be next Florida State head coach November 23, 2026 Schumann is expected to remain on staff through the end of Georgia’s postseason run, as has been the case throughout Smart’s tenure when an assistant takes a head coaching job. Smart did the same when he was an assistant with Alabama in 2015, and Dan Lanning did the same in 2021. Both those seasons ended in national championship wins for the departing coach.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said on Monday. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.” As for who steps in for Schumann, Georgia should have plenty of interesting options to pick from. Each of the three defensive coordinators Smart has hired has landed Power 4 head coaching jobs. Related Story Georgia head coach Kirby Smart downplays Glenn Schumann-Florida State rumors November 23, 2026 Below are some early names to monitor as possible replacements. However, the last hiring cycle showed that Smart won’t always chase the big name, as he hired Larry Knight as the team’s outside linebackers coach and Phil Rauscher to take over the offensive line. Travaris Robinson — Georgia co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach If there’s an in-house candidate for the job, Robinson is the strongest. He’s been the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for each of the previous three seasons at Georgia after coming on staff ahead of the 2024 season.

Robinson has prior experience as a defensive coordinator, as he held the title for South Carolina from 2016 through 2020 when he worked with Will Muschamp.

Related Story Georgia’s Travaris Robinson has made a career of trusting Will Muschamp August 6, 2024 If Georgia wants to bet on continuity, like it did when it promoted Schumann after Lanning left, Robinson would be the hire. “He brings a lot of confidence, a lot of good energy, a lot of experience,” Smart said of Robinson before Georgia’s game against South Carolina. “You know, he’s coached, I don’t know, three, four, maybe five places in our league, I think. I mean, he played in one. I know three, four of them. So he understands our conference. I think that’s important in recruiting. He understands the footprint. “He’s developed some really good defensive backs. The places he’s been ... he brought an experience of guys he coached that (have) been all over the National Football League. So his reputation kind of speaks for itself. And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.” Dave Aranda — Former Baylor head coach If there’s an outside name that fits what Georgia is looking for, Aranda is certainly an enticing candidate.

He’s worked in the SEC before, most famously as the defensive coordinator of LSU’s 2019 championship team. Smart has always had a ton of respect for Aranda, especially as a tactician.

What’s more, he specializes in coaching linebackers, a vacancy Georgia also has to fill. Aranda could be a candidate to monitor for the LSU defensive coordinator job if Lane Kiffin makes a change. Related Story Weekend Reflections: FSU targets Schumann despite bad track record for Smart’s ex-aides November 24, 2026 Will Muschamp — Texas defensive coordinator The other outside name to know is Muschamp, who worked with Schumann as the co-defensive coordinator during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Muschamp worked in an off-field capacity at Georgia during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The biggest hindrance to hiring Muschamp is the fact that he is currently making $3 million as the defensive coordinator at Texas. That is more than what Georgia was paying Schumann.

Related Story Will Muschamp hired as Texas defensive coordinator after stint at Georgia December 18, 2025 Georgia could always call on Muschamp to see if he wanted to return to Athens, but all accounts indicate he and his family are happy in Austin, Texas at the moment.

Andrew Thacker — Georgia ‘stars’ coach Like Robinson, Thacker is an in-house name to know. He’s been on Georgia’s defensive staff for the previous two seasons. He previously served as defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. Thacker has experience coaching linebackers, as he did at Temple under Geoff Collins. Admittedly, it would be a surprise to see him get the defensive coordinator job over Robinson. But perhaps Georgia slides Thacker to Schumann’s linebacker role and Robinson takes the star and defensive coordinator responsibilities. “He brings juice,” linebacker Justin Williams said of Thacker. “You don’t think he’s that rah-rah, but he got that rah-rah in him. So I love having Coach Thacker as a coach. He’s great.” Related Story Report: Georgia to promote former Georgia Tech DC Andrew Thacker to nickels coach February 14, 2025 Bryson Allen-Williams — Georgia quality control assistant The former South Carolina linebacker, a Georgia native who played at Cedar Grove High School, has been an analyst for the past two seasons. Schumann’s first on-field coaching job was as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach when he was just 25. Perhaps Smart goes a similar route in naming a replacement.

“I go to him every day,” Williams said. “We’re watching the film together. He’s always teaching me things I can use to improve my game. I love having Coach ‘BAW’ as a coach. He’s amazing, and he makes the days easier.” Related Story Report: Georgia to hire ex-Cedar Grove star Bryson Allen-Williams as defensive analyst February 5, 2025 Travis Williams — Texas A&M associate head coach of the defense/linebackers coach If Georgia wanted to go outside its current staff, Williams is an interesting name. He has defensive coordinator experience, as he held that role at Arkansas from 2023 through 2025. He worked with Sam Pittman, who was a former offensive line coach at Georgia under Smart. Texas A&M’s season has not gone well and perhaps Williams will look to join a more stable program. Texas A&M has also had success recruiting in Georgia in recent cycles. Christian Robinson — Alabama outside linebackers coach Robinson played linebacker at Georgia under Mark Richt. Perhaps he could develop the next wave for Georgia. Robinson has been at Alabama for the past three seasons working under Kalen DeBoer.