Georgia Bulldogs Glenn Schumann reportedly agrees to be next Florida State head coach Schumann would become the seventh former Kirby Smart assistant coach to land a head coaching job. Share Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann coaches on the sideline during the Bulldogs' game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

The time has come for longtime Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann to finally run his own program. One of Kirby Smart’s first hires when he took the Georgia job back in 2015, Schumann is now set to become the next head coach at Florida State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news. Schumann’s deal is reportedly for five years, with Thamel reporting that Schumann is expected to stay at Georgia through the postseason. Related Story AP Top 25 poll see plenty of movement after Big Ten upsets November 23, 2026 Schumann was first hired as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in December of 2015. It was his first on-field coaching job after working as an analyst at Alabama.

After Dan Lanning left for the Oregon head coaching job following the 2021 season, Schumann was promoted to defensive coordinator and Georgia’s defensive playcaller. Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson have shared co-defensive coordinator titles since Schumann’s promotion, but Schumann has called Georgia’s defense for five seasons. The 2026 iteration may well be his best unit yet. Through Georgia’s first 11 games of the season, the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 nationally in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed. “Yeah, Coach Schumann’s all about ball,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said of Schumann earlier this month. “He really loves it, but it’s not so much about loving ball because of the outcome. He really enjoys the process. He really enjoys having to try to scheme up teams and figure out how to beat them, how to put us in positions to succeed. He loves seeing his players succeed.

“And ... I really enjoy being around him just because, again, he pushes us to levels that sometimes we don’t even know if we can do that. We don’t know if that might be the best thing for us, but at the end of the day, he has our best interest at heart.”

Related Story Weekend Reflections: FSU targets Schumann despite bad track record for Smart’s ex-aides November 24, 2026 Schumann has almost always gotten great linebacker play, and this year is no different. Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole have been stars of this team, while Justin Williams had 1.5 sacks in the team’s win over South Carolina.

Three different linebackers have won the Butkus Award under Schumann’s tutelage, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Cole is a finalist this year as he looks to join Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker as Georgia winners. Schumann becomes the seventh former Smart assistant to land a head coaching job. He joins Mel Tucker (Colorado), Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Lanning (Oregon), Fran Brown (Syracuse) and Dell McGee (Georgia State). Tucker and Lanning were hired after serving in the role of defensive coordinator. As for who might replace Schumann in the short and long term, assistants have traditionally finished out the season when getting hired. Lanning famously stayed on through Georgia’s 2021 College Football Playoff championship run. Will Stein did the same at Oregon last season after having accepted the job at Kentucky.

Related Story Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann enter 2026 season with pressure to deliver August 12, 2026 Robinson should be viewed as the top candidate among those already on the staff. In addition to working as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for three seasons at Georgia, Robinson was the defensive coordinator at South Carolina from 2016 through 2020. “His reputation kind of speaks for itself,” Smart said of Robinson before Georgia’s game against South Carolina. “And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.”

Other names to know as potential replacements for Schumann, as either an inside linebacker coach or defensive coordinator, include former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Alabama outside linebacker coach Christian Robinson, and Texas A&M linebacker coach Travis Williams. Of course, recent coaching hires, such as offensive line coach Phil Rauscher and outside linebacker coach Larry Knight, were not marquee names at the time of their hiring. The same could be said for Schumann. Related Story The Win Column: What those Tech kids were (maybe) talking about November 23, 2026 In his role at Georgia, Schumann made $2.3 million this season. Per his contract, he owes no buyout if he leaves for a head coaching vacancy at a Power 4 program.