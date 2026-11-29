ATHENS — Georgia did not make it through Clean Old-Fashioned Hate totally clean on the injury front.
Running back Nate Frazier exited the game in the first quarter after a goal-line carry on the Bulldogs’ opening drive. The ESPN broadcast stated that Frazier has a left leg injury.
Frazier missed two games for Georgia earlier this season with a rib injury. He was also limited in an October win over Vanderbilt because of the injury.
The junior running back did not return to the game. Afterward, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Frazier is dealing with an ankle injury. Smart said that X-rays did not show much for Frazier and that there was not much of an effort made to bring Georgia’s leading rusher back. The Bulldogs led 35-0 at halftime.
Bo Walker led Georgia in rushing, with Frazier limited to just the Bulldogs’ opening drive. Walker finished with 76 yards and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 63-0 win.
Georgia did not play defensive end Gabe Harris on Saturday. Smart said the move was precautionary. The Georgia coach did not elaborate on what was limiting Harris.
Georgia wide receiver Landon Roldan again did not dress for the Bulldogs, missing a second straight game. He is dealing with an ankle injury.
Center Drew Bobo dressed out for Georgia but did not play in the game. He has missed the last three games for Georgia because of a back injury. Cortez Smith has started in his place.
The Bulldogs have the SEC championship game next Saturday against the Texas Longhorns in Atlanta. Georgia also seems like a safe bet to make the College Football Playoff. The first-round games are set for Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, with the quarterfinal games being on either Dec. 30 or Jan. 1. If Georgia is a top-four seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs will earn a first-round bye.
Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC.
Georgia football injury report
- Nate Frazier — ankle — left the game
- Drew Bobo — back — did not play
- Landon Roldan — ankle — did not play
- Amaris Williams — knee — did not play