Georgia running back Nate Frazier (left) runs with the ball against Georgia Tech defensive lineman Andre Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Georgia will play Texas in the SEC championship game Dec. 5 in Atlanta before the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed.

Georgia will play Texas in the SEC championship game Dec. 5 in Atlanta before the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed.

ATHENS — Georgia did not make it through Clean Old-Fashioned Hate totally clean on the injury front.

Running back Nate Frazier exited the game in the first quarter after a goal-line carry on the Bulldogs’ opening drive. The ESPN broadcast stated that Frazier has a left leg injury.

Frazier missed two games for Georgia earlier this season with a rib injury. He was also limited in an October win over Vanderbilt because of the injury.

The junior running back did not return to the game. Afterward, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Frazier is dealing with an ankle injury. Smart said that X-rays did not show much for Frazier and that there was not much of an effort made to bring Georgia’s leading rusher back. The Bulldogs led 35-0 at halftime.