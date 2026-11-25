Georgia Bulldogs Why Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘circles’ Georgia Tech game on the schedule Players say they’re ready for a ‘physical’ battle. Share Georgia running back Nate Frazier (center) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in 2024 in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia has a big challenge on its hands avoiding a letdown game against Georgia Tech, and to that end, coach Kirby Smart is doing what he can. “The coaches talked about it the other day, there’s so much passion that goes into this game. It’s a great game to be in,” said UGA tight end Jaden Reddell, one of the rising stars in the program. “Coach Smart was the main one. He said he’s been in this game a lot, and it means a lot to him. It was one of his favorite games to play in, and he circles it. It’s a big game for him.”

Related Story CFP Top 25 shake-up includes SEC power and Big Ten fade, promises more drama November 25, 2026 There’s no doubt Smart knows it’s a dangerous game in the sense that Georgia has everything to lose with very little to gain at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are favored by more than five touchdowns (35½ points) against the 3-8 Yellow Jackets. Smart has repeatedly said the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) expect a physical game from Georgia Tech, which makes no secret of the fact it pours 365 days of the year into its desire to beat Georgia. UGA defensive tackle Joseph Jonah-Ajonye said the team is getting itself mentally geared up for what’s typically a chippy game. “There’s a lot of passion. It’s hate week, and we don’t really like these dudes, so the aura around the building is different when we play these guys, so I’m excited for it,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “(The aura is) tough, you can cut it with a knife. It’s tough.

“Their run game is very physical. Their O-line, they got some ballers up front. I’m excited for it.”

Georgia linebacker Justin Williams, like Reddell an emerging superstar this season, has experienced some of the extra physical play Georgia Tech has become known for in the game. Related Story Unraveling CFP Top 25, and how SEC can get 4 teams in field “I think it was the experience of being on a double team my freshman year at night in the eight-overtime game,” Williams said. “I got ran through by a D-end on (a kick return), and that really started my rivalry with Georgia Tech.” Hits like that are hard to forget, but what would be even harder to get over is a loss — like Smart suffered his senior year at Georgia — and again his first year leading the Bulldogs as their coach. UGA is likely to play No. 3 Texas in the SEC championship game at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The Longhorns are a talented team with a high ceiling, and they count former UGA defensive coordinator Will Muschamp among their staff.

A loss to Georgia Tech would be staggering for the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship hopes and could derail a season’s worth of momentum.