ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have already locked up a spot in the SEC’s final conference championship game.
As for who the No. 1 Bulldogs might play, three teams are still fighting for that opportunity.
No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama all enter the final weekend of SEC play with 6-2 conference records, though none of those teams control their own path to Atlanta.
Texas may have the cleanest path to Atlanta. The Longhorns visit Texas A&M on Friday.
If Texas beats Texas A&M, and Ole Miss beats Mississippi State — also on Friday — the Longhorns will clinch the second berth in the SEC title game.
In the event that Mississippi State upsets Ole Miss, Alabama has a chance of going to Atlanta even with a Texas win. In addition to needing to beat Auburn, Alabama would also need for LSU to beat Arkansas.
If Texas beats Texas A&M, Tennessee has no path to the conference title game. The Longhorns beat Tennessee 20-17 in Knoxville earlier this season.
If the Aggies upset their in-state rival, Tennessee would only need to win against Vanderbilt to clinch a spot in Atlanta. The Volunteers have a head-to-head win over Alabama earlier this season, giving them the tiebreaker if both teams finish 7-2 in conference play.
There is a scenario in which all three of Texas, Tennessee and Alabama lose on Saturday. Were that to happen, the winner of the Missouri-Oklahoma game would determine who plays Georgia in the SEC championship game. If Missouri wins, Tennessee would play Georgia. If Oklahoma wins, the Bulldogs would face the Crimson Tide.
Georgia has already wrapped up conference play, having beaten South Carolina 34-6 last week. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 20-17 earlier this season. Georgia has not played Texas or Tennessee.
The Bulldogs are focused squarely on their game against rival Georgia Tech.
“Big rivalry game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “One that a lot people in this state watch and look forward to. I know Brent (Key) well. I’ve known him a long time. Really good football coach. I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game. The physicality in this game’s unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game.”
Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Georgia plays Texas in 2026 SEC Championship Game if*
- Texas beats Texas A&M and Ole Miss beats Mississippi State or Arkansas beats LSU
- Texas beats Texas A&M and Alabama loses to Auburn
- Texas beats Texas A&M and Tennessee and Alabama both lose
Georgia plays Alabama in 2026 SEC Championship Game if*
- Alabama beats Auburn and Mississippi State beats Ole Miss and LSU beats Arkansas
- Alabama beats Auburn and Texas and Tennessee both lose
- Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all lose and Oklahoma beats Missouri