Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to pass as Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (63) blocks Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry (14) during their SEC football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Al. Georgia won 20-17. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Bulldogs could face any one of three teams, depending on tiebreakers and multiple win-loss scenarios.

The Bulldogs could face any one of three teams, depending on tiebreakers and multiple win-loss scenarios.

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have already locked up a spot in the SEC’s final conference championship game.

As for who the No. 1 Bulldogs might play, three teams are still fighting for that opportunity.

No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama all enter the final weekend of SEC play with 6-2 conference records, though none of those teams control their own path to Atlanta.

Texas may have the cleanest path to Atlanta. The Longhorns visit Texas A&M on Friday.

If Texas beats Texas A&M, and Ole Miss beats Mississippi State — also on Friday — the Longhorns will clinch the second berth in the SEC title game.