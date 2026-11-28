ATHENS — Kirby Smart said No. 1-ranked Georgia wasn’t going to overlook Georgia Tech, and the scoreboard reflected as much at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 63-0, jumping to a 35-0 halftime lead after UGA scored touchdowns on their first four drives and tacked on another after a late-second quarter fourth-down stop.
It was Georgia’s ninth consecutive win over Georgia Tech in the 133-year history of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate game, the longest streak by either team.
Georgia’s 63 points marked the most points scored by either team in the rivalry.
UGA kicker Peyton Woodring added another historical footnote, setting the NCAA record for most consecutive extra points made (237 after it was 49-0).
The Bulldogs (11-1) will quickly turn their attention to No. 3 Texas (10-2) after the Longhorns clinched the spot opposite UGA in the SEC championship game with a 16-6 win over Texas A&M on Friday. The SEC title game, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will be the 35th and final one in history.
But first things first on Saturday, there was a rivalry game to take care of, and Smart was not about to underestimate a Yellow Jackets program that had found a way to play UGA within single digits in the previous three meetings.
Gunner Stockton was 20-of-26 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns and had a 22-yard rushing touchdown before exiting the game after the first series of third quarter with Georgia leading 42-0.
Third-string quarterback Graham Knowles made his first start for Georgia Tech and finished 3-of-12 passing for 23 yards.
The Yellow Jackets finish their season 3-9 in Brent Key’s fourth full season as coach.
It’s Key’s first losing season and the program’s fewest wins since a 3-9 campaign under Geoff Collins in 2021, the season before Key was promoted to the interim head coach role.