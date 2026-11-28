Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scores a 22-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter against Georgia Tech during their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Athens, Ga.(Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart said No. 1-ranked Georgia wasn’t going to overlook Georgia Tech, and the scoreboard reflected as much at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 63-0, jumping to a 35-0 halftime lead after UGA scored touchdowns on their first four drives and tacked on another after a late-second quarter fourth-down stop.

It was Georgia’s ninth consecutive win over Georgia Tech in the 133-year history of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate game, the longest streak by either team.

Georgia’s 63 points marked the most points scored by either team in the rivalry.

UGA kicker Peyton Woodring added another historical footnote, setting the NCAA record for most consecutive extra points made (237 after it was 49-0).