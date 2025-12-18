UGA Logo
Will Muschamp hired as Texas defensive coordinator after stint at Georgia

Muschamp has been with Georgia since 2021 and served in an unspecified role this season.
Will Muschamp has been with Georgia working under Kirby Smart since 2021, but he has been hired to be the new defensive coordinator at Texas, the school announced on Thursday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Will Muschamp is returning to the coaching sidelines, but this time, for a different SEC program.

Texas announced that it would be parting ways with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and hiring Muschamp, who had worked with Georgia in an unspecified off-field role this season.

Muschamp was an analyst at Georgia in 2024 and joined the program in 2021. He served in a variety of different roles at Georgia, including as the team’s co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Muschamp was not listed as an official coach on Georgia’s 2025 coaching roster, but coach Kirby Smart clarified he would still be involved at the 2025 SEC media days.

“Yeah, Will’s still going to be with us and helping us in some capacity,” Smart said.

Muschamp has previous experience as Texas’s defensive coordinator, as he served in the role from 2008 through 2010.

Georgia beat Texas 35-10 in Athens this past season. The two schools are not scheduled to play again until 2027.

Note: This is a breaking news story, more will be added as it develops.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

