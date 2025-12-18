Will Muschamp hired as Texas defensive coordinator after stint at Georgia

Will Muschamp is returning to the coaching sidelines, but this time, for a different SEC program.
Texas announced that it would be parting ways with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and hiring Muschamp, who had worked with Georgia in an unspecified off-field role this season.
Muschamp was an analyst at Georgia in 2024 and joined the program in 2021. He served in a variety of different roles at Georgia, including as the team’s co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
