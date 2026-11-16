The Falcons’ season is in jeopardy, even with seven games remaining.
With Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Atlanta remained in last place in the NFC South, further behind the first-place Carolina Panthers.
Although their offense is struggling, with just one touchdown Sunday, they’re still in hailing distance of the Panthers and the rest of the division if they can get on a run in the second half of the season.
Here’s a look at the AJC’s content around the Falcons’ Week 10 loss:
Game content
- Game recap: Falcons blown out by Chiefs at home as season hits a new low
- Sugiura: After 10 games, is anyone else underwhelmed by Kevin Stefanski?
- As season slips away, Falcons see time — and potential — to save it
- Weekend Reflections: Stefanski’s Falcons aren’t much better than his Browns
- Falcons ‘confident’ in Penix, leave room for play-calling change
- Position grades: Another week of low marks for Atlanta
- Chiefs DE confirms Falcons RT Jawaan Taylor’s pre-snap tell
- PHOTOS: Falcons hit new low in loss to Chiefs