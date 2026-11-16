Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushes with the ball in the second half of a football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Mahomes leads the way with 5 TD passes in 35-13 victory, dropping Atlanta to 3-7.

Mahomes leads the way with 5 TD passes in 35-13 victory, dropping Atlanta to 3-7.

The Falcons’ season is in jeopardy, even with seven games remaining.

With Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Atlanta remained in last place in the NFC South, further behind the first-place Carolina Panthers.

Although their offense is struggling, with just one touchdown Sunday, they’re still in hailing distance of the Panthers and the rest of the division if they can get on a run in the second half of the season.

Related Story Falcons blown out by Chiefs at home as season hits a new low November 15, 2026

Here’s a look at the AJC’s content around the Falcons’ Week 10 loss:

Game content