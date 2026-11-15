Atlanta Falcons Falcons-Chiefs position grades: Another week of low marks for Atlanta All-around shortcomings for Atlanta. Share Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Andrew Armstrong gets past Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson to catch a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 26 minutes ago

ATLANTA — The Falcons had one final test before the NFL’s equivalent to fall break. They didn’t come particularly close to passing. The Falcons (3-7) suffered a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s their third consecutive loss and fifth in their past six games. Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ lopsided defeat. Related Story Falcons blown out by Chiefs at home as season hits a new low November 15, 2026 Quarterback: C- A 38-yard completion to Drake London on the final play of the second quarter nearly doubled Michael Penix Jr.’s first-half passing total. The second half didn’t prove much better until the team faced a 25-point deficit.

Penix finished 23-for-43 passing for 286 yards and an interception, but his numbers tell a different story than how the afternoon truly went for the Falcons’ offense. Running back: B- The Falcons had the NFL’s leading rusher but didn’t quite play like they did. Bijan Robinson rushed only seven times for 42 yards in the first half and 29 more yards in the second. Khalil Herbert, playing in place of the injured Brian Robinson Jr., didn’t have a rush. Wide receiver: B- Penix’s early struggles made it hard for his receivers to produce. London caught six passes for 109 yards, and Jahan Dotson added three receptions for 63 yards. They’re a quality tandem. But the Falcons are still searching for a No. 3 receiver to step up and make big plays.

Related Story Falcons GM attends Georgia Bulldogs’ blowout win over Missouri November 15, 2026 Tight end: C Kyle Pitts Sr. caught four passes for 50 yards and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Austin Hooper had a catch for eight yards and he also committed a false start. The group’s run blocking appeared fine in live time.

Offensive line: D+ Penalties were a huge issue, as the Falcons’ offensive line committed six of them. Penix took three sacks and was hit five times, and game flow took the Falcons away from the run game despite their line holding up reasonably well in that aspect. Tough day.

Defensive line: C+ The Falcons hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes eight times but only sacked him once. Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns. Atlanta knew it needed to make Mahomes uncomfortable, and it didn’t quite accomplish the feat. The Chiefs also ran for over 100 yards without Kenneth Walker III, the NFL’s second-leading rusher who didn’t play because of a groin injury. Related Story Falcons sign two defensive starters to multiyear contract extensions November 13, 2026 Linebacker: B+ Playing without captain Divine Deablo once more because of a forearm injury, rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. had their share of flashes. Perkins had a tackle for loss and both made plays against the run. Cornerback: C- After a challenging day against the Bengals last week, the Falcons’ corners were better but still had their blemishes. A.J. Terrell allowed a 39-yard touchdown on a double move to receiver Cyrus Allen, while C.J. Henderson gave up a 50-yard completion to Rashee Rice and a 43-yard touchdown to Andrew Armstrong.

Far too many explosive plays. Safety: C+ Playing without Jessie Bates III for the first time in four years, the Falcons’ back line had a fine afternoon. Nothing spectacular, nothing dreadful. DeMarcco Hellams led the team with 11 tackles in Bates’ place.