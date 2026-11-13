Ken Sugiura Falcons GM Ian Cunningham looks like he knows what he’s doing Share Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham (left) smiles as he talks to Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom during the Atlanta Falcons' Saturday Night Lights practice at Lanier High School on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Sugar Hill. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago

Amid the repeated and consistent Falcons-grade agonies of this season, is it possible that the woebegone franchise has actually achieved some level of stability? News broke Friday that the team had extended two of the better-performing players on the defense in cornerback C.J. Henderson (through 2028) and defensive end Cameron Thomas (through 2029). Neither is the sort of player whose jersey fans are going to buy. But the significance is that, in general manager Ian Cunningham’s first year, more and more of the lineup for the 2027 team and beyond has been locked into place. Related Story Falcons may not be tanking, but trades could have that effect anyway November 12, 2026 Further, even with these maneuvers, Cunningham still has luxurious amounts of salary-cap room to use in free agency this offseason.

Confusion, trepidation and skepticism are common side effects of experiencing optimism about a team that looks like it is going to miss the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year. It is worth recognizing that Cunningham is building his foundation upon members of a team that is 3-6 and appeared to be going nowhere even before trading Jessie Bates and center Ryan Neuzil. But this does have the appearance of progress.

Some of those pieces who’ve been extended by Cunningham would fit on most or all teams, namely running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, left guard Matthew Bergeron and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

Henderson and Thomas are supporting players who can help the Falcons win. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., whom Cunningham received in a trade from the Chicago Bears in August and then extended in September, fits the mold of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s attacking front.

Related Story Bates trade confirms that Falcons’ season is going nowhere November 10, 2026 And consider what the Falcons could bring in free agency in the 2027 offseason, when they will have the most salary-cap room in the league: A replacement for Neuzil, ideally an upgrade who could improve offensive-line play and help high-priced guards Chris Lindstrom and Bergeron to be more productive.

An improvement at right tackle over Jawaan Taylor, preferably someone who could keep the blindside clean for — you may not find this a selling point — quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

A playmaking linebacker to the standard of former Falcons LB Kaden Elliss. Further, edge rusher Jalon Walker should return after missing the 2026 season with an ACL tear following his promising rookie season. And edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who sat out the first eight games of this season as a league suspension resulting from a domestic violence arrest.

That’s reason to think next could be a significant step forward from this season. A better offensive line makes everything better. We know what Robinson can do even with a decent line in front of him.

Imagine how much the Falcons could control games with a line that consistently gave him running lanes. Perhaps 14 of the 22 starting spots for 2027 can already be penciled in. It’s a group sprinkled with a few difference makers (such as Robinson and London), solid veteran pieces (like Dexter) and promising players on their rookie contracts (including linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. and safety Xavier Watts).

This past offseason, his first with the team, Cunningham spoke of elevating the floor of the roster. This looks like what he had in mind. It’s not nearly enough to compete for championships. But by adding high-end free agents, which is the next step, and infusing the roster with a couple more solid draft classes, the Falcons could be on that path.

They’ll have the salary-cap room (nearly $150 million, according to Spotrac, more than $40 million ahead of the next team). And then they’ll have their first-round pick — after last Sunday, they stood ninth in draft order — and two second rounders, including Jacksonville’s from the Bates trade. In 2028, they have nine picks. There’s some reason for hope there. The Falcons do have to figure out what they’ll do at quarterback. Penix has yet to demonstrate that he is the answer. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the quarterback draft class is not as strong as once thought and there also isn’t an obvious solution among potential free agents.