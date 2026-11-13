Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (17) tries to avoid a tackle by San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) during the second half of a football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons ruled out receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) for their bout with the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s the second consecutive game Branch will miss.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) is doubtful, and he didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Deablo is “battling through” an injury suffered in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He missed two games, then played in the Falcons’ most recent game, a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8 in Madrid.

If Deablo can’t play, the Falcons will lean on rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. to run the show at linebacker.