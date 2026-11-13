FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons ruled out receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) for their bout with the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s the second consecutive game Branch will miss.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) is doubtful, and he didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Deablo is “battling through” an injury suffered in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He missed two games, then played in the Falcons’ most recent game, a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8 in Madrid.
If Deablo can’t play, the Falcons will lean on rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. to run the show at linebacker.
“Young guys that are giving us really good reps, and there’s some things they’re doing really well,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday of Daniels and Perkins. “Other times, they’re learning and making corrections, which I appreciate about those two young guys. They’re continuing to come along.”
Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness), defensive end James Pearce Jr. (back) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) are questionable. Woods practiced fully Friday, while Dexter and Pearce were limited.
The Chiefs practiced without defensive tackle Peter Woods (neck) and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (right ankle) this week.
Most noteworthy, however, is an injury development for running back Kenneth Walker III. The NFL’s second-leading rusher, Walker didn’t practice Friday after tweaking his right groin. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the team will monitor Walker’s health leading into Sunday, and they won’t put him at risk if he doesn’t feel capable of playing.