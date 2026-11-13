Atlanta Braves Braves could use an offensive lift in 2027 What can be done to put a little more oomph into their bats? Share Braves third baseman Austin Riley strikes out against the Dodgers during Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Riley struck out 201 times during the regular season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 48 minutes ago

Pitching, over the last decade, hasn’t been a serious issue for the Braves organization. And offensively, since the 2023 team’s record-setting campaign, the Braves have finished inside the top 10 in the National League of most standard statistical categories every year since. Yet how good would the 2026 team have been, or how good could the 2027 squad be, with a little bit of an offensive boost? The Braves won 94 games and the NL East in 2026. They finished seventh in the league in batting average (.246), hits (1,348) and runs (742). Their 204 home runs tied for fourth. The team’s .718 OPS was ninth-best.

Some of the more analytical numbers pertaining to the Braves’ attack present the case for more needed firepower: 11th in expected batting average (.245); 18th in batting average on balls in play (.286) and runs created (707); and 20th in runs per plate appearance (97), all according to FanGraphs.

Related Story Walt Weiss finishes second in NL manager of the year vote November 11, 2026 So what can be done to put a little more oomph into the Braves’ bats? There is belief inside the organization that Murphy, who played with a bad hip for much of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, then broke a finger in 2026, can be more like the hitter he was during his All-Star season in 2023. There also remains confidence that Riley, after the worst season of his career, can find the remedy to his hitting woes this winter. Acuña, when healthy, is still capable of putting up MVP numbers — and perhaps Braves leadership can work with him to allow more days of rest or more times as a designated hitter in the lineup to alleviate the wear and tear of manning right field every day. Jurickson Profar, on paper, may provide a lift — if the club decides to have him remain in the clubhouse following a 162-game suspension. If not, signing a solid-hitting free agent to platoon in left field with Yastrzemski may be the move.

Related Story Anthopoulos provides updates on Strider, Schwellenbach for 2027 season November 11, 2026 Then there’s the shortstop position, where the Braves have had somewhat of a revolving door since Dansby Swanson’s departure after the 2022 season. Dubón’s return would be welcomed, but if he’s not with the Braves in 2027 perhaps an offensive-minded shortstop could be found in the trade market.