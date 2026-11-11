Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach — pictured pitching against the Nationals in May 2025 — missed all of 2026 because of bone spurs in his elbow that eventually required surgery. (Jason Getz/AJC 2026)

Strider missed the last three months of the season, while Schwellenbach was out for all of 2026.

Strider missed the last three months of the season, while Schwellenbach was out for all of 2026.

LAS VEGAS — Spencer Strider should be ready to go when the 2027 season begins. Spencer Schwellenbach likely won’t be.

This, according to Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, who gave an update Tuesday on both pitchers. Schwellenbach missed the entire 2026 season while Strider made only eight starts, the last coming June 12.

Strider, before the Braves’ regular-season and playoff run ended, had already begun throwing at the team’s training complex in Florida. Anthopoulos said he expects the right-hander to be ready for spring training.

The 28-year-old Strider left a June 12 start in New York City because of right elbow and right shoulder soreness. There was no need for surgery, yet Strider still missed the next three-plus months of the season. He also missed the outset of the campaign with an oblique injury.