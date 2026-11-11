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Atlanta Braves

Walt Weiss finishes second in NL manager of the year vote

He tallied 86 points and seven first-place votes.
Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss (right) speaks with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (85) during the first inning of Game 4 of the MLB National League Division Series between the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss (right) speaks with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (85) during the first inning of Game 4 of the MLB National League Division Series between the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Chad Bishop
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Walt Weiss, the first-year manager of the Braves, finished second in voting for the National League manager of the year, the Baseball Writers Association of American announced Tuesday.

Weiss, promoted to manager by the Braves on Nov. 3, 2025, guided his club to an NL East championship by six games. A 94-68 record was the third-best in the NL behind the Dodgers (100) and the eventually World Series champion Brewers (103).

Not a favorite to win the division in the preseason, the Braves took over first place April 8 and led the rest of the season. As the No. 3 seed in the NL playoffs, they beat the rival Phillies in a best-of-3 playoff series, then lost to the Dodgers in a best-of-five series in four games.

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Weiss’ club overcame significant injuries to pitchers Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and Robert Suarez, catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, among others, and the season-long suspension to left fielder Jurickson Profar.

Pat Murphy of the Brewers won the NL manager of the year award after guiding his team to an NL-best 103 wins and an NL Central division title. He received 124 points and 20 first-place votes.

Weiss tallied 86 points and seven first-place votes.

Voting was conducted before the postseason.