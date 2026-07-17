Atlanta Braves Another All-Star Game further cements Ozzie Albies’ legacy with the Braves ‘There’s a lot more to come,’ the second baseman says. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies smiles after hitting a sacrifice fly to score center fielder Michael Harris II (not pictured) during their game against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Albies’ career, and the numbers associated with it, is climbing into rarified air. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 9 minutes ago Share

On Tuesday in Philadelphia, Ozzie Albies started at second base for the National League. It was Albies’ fourth All-Star Game selection and another bullet point on his resume as he continues to cement his legacy as one of, if not the, best second basemen for the Braves. Albies didn’t need the honor to be able to stake his claim as one of the greatest at his position to put on a Braves uniform. And that wouldn’t be in his nature to do so, despite his propensity of being the best, um … let’s say, smack-talker in the Braves clubhouse (no one is safe from Albies’ sharp tongue).

“He’s always talking some … you know what?” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said, diplomatically. “And he can take it back, too. He keeps it fun and keeps it light.” On the diamond, Albies’ career — and the numbers associated with it — is climbing into rarified air. The 29-year-old is in the top 8 in Atlanta Braves history — among all players regardless of position — for at-bats, doubles, RBIs, total bases, hits and runs. Names such as Hank Aaron, Dale Murphy, Bob Horner and Tommy Holmes are ahead of him on some of those lists. Albies’ 459 extra-base hits is seventh in franchise history. Albies is also a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. His 171 career home runs are the 24th most by a second baseman in MLB history.

Only twice in his now 10-season tenure has Albies had a WAR less than one, and one of those instances came when COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season.

Ozzie Albies celebrates after hitting the winning two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Atlanta. Albies continues to cement his legacy as one of the best second basemen for the Braves. (Erik S. Lesser/AP) “Look at his career. He’s battled a couple injuries the last couple years, back this year, is back to full strength and doing what he does,” Olson said. “It’s the offensive production that he’s had at his position. You don’t see that all the time. He deserves some credit there.” Olson has been to Albies left on the Braves’ infield for the past four-plus seasons. Before that, Albies’ mate on that side of the defense was Freddie Freeman — who manned first base Tuesday when both began the game as NL teammates. A return to playing alongside the game’s best, like Freeman, was emotional for Albies, he had previously said. After a broken wrist in 2024, and a broken hand at the end of the 2025 season, there was no guarantee Albies would return to an All-Star level for the first time since 2023. Few, however, around the Braves and around the game question Albies’ work ethic. It’s part of the reason the switch-hitter has had the season he has had to this point, and what drew out his strong feelings on being selected for the Midsummer Classic.

“I was definitely emotional because you play hard. I got emotional because you work so hard in the offseason,” Albies said. “I’ve been through a couple things early on in the past two years, and to make an All-Star, it doesn’t matter how many you go to, it’s always amazing, emotional and great. I want to be thankful for that.” Albies, who has gained popularity for his love and collection of fish, and for his foundation dedicated to dog rescue and adoption, goes into the second half of the season — starting Friday at Truist Park against the Rangers — with a .267 average, 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. He is two hits shy of 100 and has played in all 95 of the team’s games. In the NL, Albies is among the top 3 second basemen in hits, runs scored, doubles, home runs and RBIs. And none of that allows for him to get complacent, Albies said. “You go around the league and you play so much games, you learn every day. This game you learn something new every day,” Albies said. “You play for so long and you still learn. It’s a game of adjustments, obviously, and everybody knows that.” Albies signed with the Braves as an amateur free agent in July 2013. The Curaçaoan spent time with Rookie League Danville and the then-Gulf Coast League Braves in 2014, Single-A Rome in 2015, Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi in 2016, and then Gwinnett in 2017 before his MLB debut Aug. 1 of that year. He hasn’t looked back.

In 2019, though, Albies was in headlines for signing a seven-year contract for $35 million. That figure was deemed extremely team-friendly at the time. The Braves drew criticism for perhaps not paying Albies enough. Albies’ representation was questioned for not demanding a larger sum. Said Albies at the time: “I see it this way: If I left dollars on the table, I know I’m going to keep playing hard … and get it later. I took (the contract) because I want my family to be safe.” That contract has reached its final stages. The Braves already picked up a club option as part of that deal for this season, paying Albies $7 million. Another club option for $7 million is also on the table for 2027. Beyond that, Albies’ future with the only MLB team he has known is uncertain. He said before the time comes to discuss a new contract he’s “just playing baseball.” So, in the present day, all the Braves and their fans can do is enjoy their everyday second baseman who brings unparalleled fun and energy to the ballpark (with a dash of Henery Hawk to boot) — all while consistently producing from both sides of the plate and playing a steady second base. There are no signs his commitment to doing those things is waning.