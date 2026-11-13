The Braves had four players receive votes for National League Most Valuable Player, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Thursday.
Matt Olson led the quartet with 40 points, getting a third-place vote and a fourth-place vote to finish 10th overall. The 32-year-old Olson hit .251 with 93 RBIs and 41 home runs while playing all 162 regular-season games for the fifth consecutive season.
It’s the fifth time in Olson’s career he has received MVP votes.
Left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale totaled 22 points, good enough for 12th overall. Sale, who finished third in Cy Young Award voting, has now earned MVP votes in six seasons.