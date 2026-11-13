The Braves' Matt Olson, shown playing against the Phillies in September, received a third-place vote and a fourth-place vote to finish 10th overall in the NL MVP race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Braves first baseman Matt Olson comes in 10th overall.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson comes in 10th overall.

The Braves had four players receive votes for National League Most Valuable Player, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Thursday.

Matt Olson led the quartet with 40 points, getting a third-place vote and a fourth-place vote to finish 10th overall. The 32-year-old Olson hit .251 with 93 RBIs and 41 home runs while playing all 162 regular-season games for the fifth consecutive season.

It’s the fifth time in Olson’s career he has received MVP votes.

Left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale totaled 22 points, good enough for 12th overall. Sale, who finished third in Cy Young Award voting, has now earned MVP votes in six seasons.