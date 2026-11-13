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Atlanta Braves

Olson, Sale, Albies and Harris II receive votes for NL MVP

Braves first baseman Matt Olson comes in 10th overall.
The Braves' Matt Olson, shown playing against the Phillies in September, received a third-place vote and a fourth-place vote to finish 10th overall in the NL MVP race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Braves' Matt Olson, shown playing against the Phillies in September, received a third-place vote and a fourth-place vote to finish 10th overall in the NL MVP race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Chad Bishop
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The Braves had four players receive votes for National League Most Valuable Player, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Thursday.

Matt Olson led the quartet with 40 points, getting a third-place vote and a fourth-place vote to finish 10th overall. The 32-year-old Olson hit .251 with 93 RBIs and 41 home runs while playing all 162 regular-season games for the fifth consecutive season.

It’s the fifth time in Olson’s career he has received MVP votes.

Left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale totaled 22 points, good enough for 12th overall. Sale, who finished third in Cy Young Award voting, has now earned MVP votes in six seasons.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Michael Harris II each received five points on the NL MVP ballot. Albies received MVP votes in 2021 and ’23, while Harris last garnered consideration during his rookie season in 2022.

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong unanimously won the award, while Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was second.