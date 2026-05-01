Atlanta Braves Braves’ Austin Riley says his slump is ‘frustrating as hell right now’ The third baseman is batting .190 and has two hits in his last 37 at-bats. Braves second baseman Austin Riley adjusts his elbow pad during the second inning against the Athletics at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 35 minutes ago Share

Austin Riley’s offensive malaise early in the season has not gone away as he and the Braves had hoped it would. Not yet anyhow. A new month might be just what Riley needs, as his career numbers for May are much better than the first month of the season (which often includes games in March in addition to April). But that doesn’t heal the pain the Braves’ (not so much) slugging third baseman has suffered through.

Riley’s batting average fell to .190 Thursday after an 0-for-4 day that included three strikeouts. “It’s frustrating as hell right now, I can tell you that. I don’t know if I’ve been this bad in a long time,” Riley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the clubhouse Thursday after the Braves lost 5-2 to the Tigers. “Nobody wants it more than me. Just got to keep grinding on it.” In Thursday’s loss, with runners at second and third and two outs in the first inning, Riley struck out on five pitches. In the third inning with one out, Ozzie Albies took third on a wild pitch, the first pitch of Riley’s at bat. Riley then swung at three straight pitches to strike out again and leave Albies stranded. Riley’s at-bat in the sixth inning resulted in a pop-up to right. With one out and the Braves down 3-2 in the eighth, Riley struck out looking. One pitch before the K, he had ripped a line drive down the third base line that curved foul just to the left of the chalk.

“When you’re hot, that’s a guaranteed double,” Riley said. “When things aren’t going well, that pretty much goes foul every time. You try to take the positives in that, like, ‘Yeah, I barreled that ball up,’ and try to build on that.”

Riley goes into this weekend’s series against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field in Denver now 2-for-37 in his last 37 at-bats (dating back to April 20). He has struck out 14 times over that span and accounted for just two RBIs. Riley has only three home runs, and his OPS has plummeted to .588. “Austin’s fighting through it, man. He’s going through it right now, everybody does in this league,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Thursday. “But he’s doing all the right things. He’s working. We know what a pro he is, and he’s going to figure it out. It wasn’t too long ago he had three homers in two days (April 15 and 17 in Philadelphia). That’s not too far in the rearview mirror. He’s gonna get there. It’s just been tough sledding for him right now.” Riley has had slow starts before, but never quite like this. He hit .226 to begin the 2024 season and .253 at the outset of 2023. And for his career, Riley has hit .252 in the season’s first month compared with .278 in May. Those trends provide a glimmer of hope that a turnaround might be forthcoming, but some of the analytics say the Mississippian has a long road ahead. Riley’s batting run value (minus-5), expected batting average (.215), whiff percentage (31.7) and launch angle sweet spot percentage (26.4) are all alarmingly low.