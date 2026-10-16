Braves have plenty of starting pitching, but quality is the question

Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. He is under contract through 2028 and continues to be the ace of the staff. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The team has a lot of decisions to make for next season.

The team has a lot of decisions to make for next season.

The Braves have no lack of starting pitching options going into the 2027 season. The quality of that starting pitching is the real question.

Atlanta could jot down on paper a formidable rotation that looks good on, well, paper. But injuries and performances are the great wild cards, and the Braves have been on the wrong end of those facets plenty of times in recent years.

Yet the organization has stockpiled plenty of starting pitching depth to give itself, at least, a foundation with which to work ahead of the ‘27 campaign.

Here’s a closer look at who the Braves could turn to on the mound moving forward: