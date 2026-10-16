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Atlanta Braves

Braves have plenty of starting pitching, but quality is the question

The team has a lot of decisions to make for next season.
Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. He is under contract through 2028 and continues to be the ace of the staff. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. He is under contract through 2028 and continues to be the ace of the staff. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Chad Bishop
By
25 minutes ago

The Braves have no lack of starting pitching options going into the 2027 season. The quality of that starting pitching is the real question.

Atlanta could jot down on paper a formidable rotation that looks good on, well, paper. But injuries and performances are the great wild cards, and the Braves have been on the wrong end of those facets plenty of times in recent years.

Yet the organization has stockpiled plenty of starting pitching depth to give itself, at least, a foundation with which to work ahead of the ‘27 campaign.

Here’s a closer look at who the Braves could turn to on the mound moving forward:

Free agency and the trade market will heat up on the heels of the World Series’ completion at the end of this month. Anthopoulos and the Braves’ front office can either stand pat, as they did the previous offseason, or add a proven starter or two to bolster a rotation that needs solidifying ahead of opening day.